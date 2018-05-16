We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Takeaway For 2 Chinese Style Chicken Curry 1.12Kg

Tesco Takeaway For 2 Chinese Style Chicken Curry 1.12Kg

½ of a meal
  • Energy3413kJ 813kcal
    41%
  • Fat30.1g
    43%
  • Saturates6.0g
    30%
  • Sugars15.2g
    17%
  • Salt3.1g
    52%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 609kJ / 145kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a spicy coconut sauce. Cooked noodles with mixed vegetables in a rice wine, sesame and soy sauce. Cooked long grain rice with scrambled egg and peas. Mixed vegetables with ginger and soya wrapped in filo pastry. Prawn tapioca crackers.
  • Egg Fried Rice Vegetable Chow Mein 4 Vegetable Spring Rolls Prawn Crackers
  • Pack size: 1.12KG

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove outer packaging. Vegetable spring rolls not suitable for microwave heating. Vegetable chow mein not suitable for oven heating. Prawn crackers do not require heating. Pierce film lid several times on the Chinese style chicken curry. Remove film from the egg fried rice and decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Remove all packaging from the spring rolls. Microwave heat the vegetable chow mein. Place the Chinese style chicken curry on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 5 minutes. Add the egg fried rice to the baking tray and heat for a further 5 minutes. Add the spring rolls to the baking tray and heat for a further 15 minutes. Stir the Chinese style chicken curry, vegetable chow mein and egg fried rice well before serving with the spring rolls. Prawn crackers are ready to eat. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Each container must be heated separately.
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Chinese Style Chicken Curry
800W 5 mins 30 secs/900W 5 mins
Vegetable Chow Mein
800W 3 mins/900W 2 mins 30 secs
Egg Fried Rice
800W 2 mins/900W 1 min 30 secs
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Film. Don't Recycle

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.12kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a meal (560g)
Energy609kJ / 145kcal3413kJ / 813kcal
Fat5.4g30.1g
Saturates1.1g6.0g
Carbohydrate17.2g96.2g
Sugars2.7g15.2g
Fibre1.4g7.6g
Protein6.3g35.5g
Salt0.6g3.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy892kJ 212kcal
      11%
    • Fat5.9g
      8%
    • Saturates1.3g
      7%
    • Sugars0.6g
      1%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 714kJ / 170kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Pasteurised Egg, Peas, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Flavouring, Lemon Juice.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (125g)
    Energy714kJ / 170kcal892kJ / 212kcal
    Fat4.7g5.9g
    Saturates1.0g1.3g
    Carbohydrate27.2g34.0g
    Sugars0.5g0.6g
    Fibre1.8g2.3g
    Protein3.7g4.6g
    Salt0.2g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy559kJ 134kcal
      7%
    • Fat7.9g
      11%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars1.9g
      2%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2236kJ / 536kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Prawn (Crustacean) (22%), Sugar, Sea Salt, Dried Egg.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (25g)
    Energy2236kJ / 536kcal559kJ / 134kcal
    Fat31.6g7.9g
    Saturates2.7g0.7g
    Carbohydrate60.0g15.0g
    Sugars7.6g1.9g
    Fibre0.7g0.2g
    Protein2.4g0.6g
    Salt1.9g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy569kJ 135kcal
      7%
    • Fat3.6g
      5%
    • Saturates0.4g
      2%
    • Sugars2.7g
      3%
    • Salt0.8g
      13%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 407kJ / 97kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Cooked Noodles (33%) [Water, Wheat Flour, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika], Water, Bean Sprouts, Carrot, Shiitake Mushroom, Cabbage, Red Pepper, Onion, Rice Wine, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Ginger, Sesame Oil, Sugar, Mushroom Concentrate, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Soya Bean, Wheat, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Rice Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, Molasses, Yeast Extract Powder, Wheat Flour, White Pepper, Alcohol.

    Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

     

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (140g)
    Energy407kJ / 97kcal569kJ / 135kcal
    Fat2.6g3.6g
    Saturates0.3g0.4g
    Carbohydrate14.7g20.6g
    Sugars1.9g2.7g
    Fibre1.8g2.5g
    Protein2.7g3.8g
    Salt0.6g0.8g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 2 spring rolls
    • Energy378kJ 90kcal
      5%
    • Fat3.4g
      5%
    • Saturates1.4g
      7%
    • Sugars2.2g
      2%
    • Salt0.2g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 946kJ / 225kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (52%) [Carrot, Yam Bean, Red Pepper, Cabbage, Babycorn, Spring Onion, Bean Sprouts], Wheat Flour, Cottonseed Oil, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Ginger Puree, Sugar, Garlic, Cornflour, Salt, Soya Bean, Rice Vinegar, Sesame Oil, Soya Oil, Plum, Vinegar, Chilli Powder, Orange Peel Powder, Black Sesame Seeds, White Sesame Seeds, Seaweed Flakes, Japanese Pepper, Ginger Powder.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g2 spring rolls (40g)
    Energy946kJ / 225kcal378kJ / 90kcal
    Fat8.5g3.4g
    Saturates3.5g1.4g
    Carbohydrate31.6g12.6g
    Sugars5.6g2.2g
    Fibre2.4g1.0g
    Protein4.4g1.8g
    Salt0.5g0.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy1016kJ 242kcal
      12%
    • Fat9.3g
      13%
    • Saturates2.3g
      12%
    • Sugars7.7g
      9%
    • Salt1.3g
      22%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 442kJ / 105kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Water, Chicken Breast (33%), Onion, Coconut, Cornflour, Muscovado Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Tomato Purée, Mushroom Concentrate, Salt, Soya Bean, Sugar, Wheat, Turmeric Powder, Glucose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Coriander Powder, Chicken Extract, Cumin Powder, Flavouring, Fenugreek, Sunflower Oil, Fennel, Mustard Powder, Alcohol, Nutmeg, Ginger Powder, White Pepper, Chilli Powder, Carrot, Leek, Cinnamon, Star Anise, Clove Powder, Parsley, Garlic, Allspice, Pimento Extract, Bay Leaf.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (230g)
    Energy442kJ / 105kcal1016kJ / 242kcal
    Fat4.0g9.3g
    Saturates1.0g2.3g
    Carbohydrate6.1g14.0g
    Sugars3.4g7.7g
    Fibre0.8g1.8g
    Protein10.8g24.8g
    Salt0.6g1.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
View all Chinese, Thai & Asian Ready Meals

