Tesco Takeaway For 2 Chinese Style Chicken Curry 1.12Kg

- Energy3413kJ 813kcal41%
- Fat30.1g43%
- Saturates6.0g30%
- Sugars15.2g17%
- Salt3.1g52%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 609kJ / 145kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast pieces in a spicy coconut sauce. Cooked noodles with mixed vegetables in a rice wine, sesame and soy sauce. Cooked long grain rice with scrambled egg and peas. Mixed vegetables with ginger and soya wrapped in filo pastry. Prawn tapioca crackers.
- Egg Fried Rice Vegetable Chow Mein 4 Vegetable Spring Rolls Prawn Crackers
- Pack size: 1.12KG
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove outer packaging. Vegetable spring rolls not suitable for microwave heating. Vegetable chow mein not suitable for oven heating. Prawn crackers do not require heating. Pierce film lid several times on the Chinese style chicken curry. Remove film from the egg fried rice and decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Remove all packaging from the spring rolls. Microwave heat the vegetable chow mein. Place the Chinese style chicken curry on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 5 minutes. Add the egg fried rice to the baking tray and heat for a further 5 minutes. Add the spring rolls to the baking tray and heat for a further 15 minutes. Stir the Chinese style chicken curry, vegetable chow mein and egg fried rice well before serving with the spring rolls. Prawn crackers are ready to eat. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Each container must be heated separately.
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Chinese Style Chicken Curry
800W 5 mins 30 secs/900W 5 mins
Vegetable Chow Mein
800W 3 mins/900W 2 mins 30 secs
Egg Fried Rice
800W 2 mins/900W 1 min 30 secs
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.12kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a meal (560g)
|Energy
|609kJ / 145kcal
|3413kJ / 813kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|30.1g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|6.0g
|Carbohydrate
|17.2g
|96.2g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|15.2g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|7.6g
|Protein
|6.3g
|35.5g
|Salt
|0.6g
|3.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
- ½ of a pack
- Energy892kJ 212kcal11%
- Fat5.9g8%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 714kJ / 170kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Pasteurised Egg, Peas, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Flavouring, Lemon Juice.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g ½ of a pack (125g) Energy 714kJ / 170kcal 892kJ / 212kcal Fat 4.7g 5.9g Saturates 1.0g 1.3g Carbohydrate 27.2g 34.0g Sugars 0.5g 0.6g Fibre 1.8g 2.3g Protein 3.7g 4.6g Salt 0.2g 0.3g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- ½ of a pack
- Energy559kJ 134kcal7%
- Fat7.9g11%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars1.9g2%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2236kJ / 536kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Prawn (Crustacean) (22%), Sugar, Sea Salt, Dried Egg.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g ½ of a pack (25g) Energy 2236kJ / 536kcal 559kJ / 134kcal Fat 31.6g 7.9g Saturates 2.7g 0.7g Carbohydrate 60.0g 15.0g Sugars 7.6g 1.9g Fibre 0.7g 0.2g Protein 2.4g 0.6g Salt 1.9g 0.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- ½ of a pack
- Energy569kJ 135kcal7%
- Fat3.6g5%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars2.7g3%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 407kJ / 97kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Noodles (33%) [Water, Wheat Flour, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika], Water, Bean Sprouts, Carrot, Shiitake Mushroom, Cabbage, Red Pepper, Onion, Rice Wine, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Ginger, Sesame Oil, Sugar, Mushroom Concentrate, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Soya Bean, Wheat, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Rice Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, Molasses, Yeast Extract Powder, Wheat Flour, White Pepper, Alcohol.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g ½ of a pack (140g) Energy 407kJ / 97kcal 569kJ / 135kcal Fat 2.6g 3.6g Saturates 0.3g 0.4g Carbohydrate 14.7g 20.6g Sugars 1.9g 2.7g Fibre 1.8g 2.5g Protein 2.7g 3.8g Salt 0.6g 0.8g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 2 spring rolls
- Energy378kJ 90kcal5%
- Fat3.4g5%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars2.2g2%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 946kJ / 225kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (52%) [Carrot, Yam Bean, Red Pepper, Cabbage, Babycorn, Spring Onion, Bean Sprouts], Wheat Flour, Cottonseed Oil, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Ginger Puree, Sugar, Garlic, Cornflour, Salt, Soya Bean, Rice Vinegar, Sesame Oil, Soya Oil, Plum, Vinegar, Chilli Powder, Orange Peel Powder, Black Sesame Seeds, White Sesame Seeds, Seaweed Flakes, Japanese Pepper, Ginger Powder.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 2 spring rolls (40g) Energy 946kJ / 225kcal 378kJ / 90kcal Fat 8.5g 3.4g Saturates 3.5g 1.4g Carbohydrate 31.6g 12.6g Sugars 5.6g 2.2g Fibre 2.4g 1.0g Protein 4.4g 1.8g Salt 0.5g 0.2g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- ½ of a pack
- Energy1016kJ 242kcal12%
- Fat9.3g13%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars7.7g9%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 442kJ / 105kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Chicken Breast (33%), Onion, Coconut, Cornflour, Muscovado Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Tomato Purée, Mushroom Concentrate, Salt, Soya Bean, Sugar, Wheat, Turmeric Powder, Glucose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Coriander Powder, Chicken Extract, Cumin Powder, Flavouring, Fenugreek, Sunflower Oil, Fennel, Mustard Powder, Alcohol, Nutmeg, Ginger Powder, White Pepper, Chilli Powder, Carrot, Leek, Cinnamon, Star Anise, Clove Powder, Parsley, Garlic, Allspice, Pimento Extract, Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g ½ of a pack (230g) Energy 442kJ / 105kcal 1016kJ / 242kcal Fat 4.0g 9.3g Saturates 1.0g 2.3g Carbohydrate 6.1g 14.0g Sugars 3.4g 7.7g Fibre 0.8g 1.8g Protein 10.8g 24.8g Salt 0.6g 1.3g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
