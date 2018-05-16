We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Red Cherry Slice 150g
£ 1.30
£0.87/100g
Each slice
  • Energy1867kJ 444kcal
    22%
  • Fat14.1g
    20%
  • Saturates6.8g
    34%
  • Sugars26.1g
    29%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1245kJ / 296kcal

Product Description

  • Puff pastry with a red cherry filling sprinkled with demerara sugar.
  • GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS
  • A reason to be cherry ful Flaky puff pastry with a sweet cherry filling and demerara sugar
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cherry (15%), Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Water, Sugar, Demerara Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Rapeseed Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Wheat Protein, Flavouring, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 20 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach slice (150g)
Energy1245kJ / 296kcal1867kJ / 444kcal
Fat9.4g14.1g
Saturates4.5g6.8g
Carbohydrate47.8g71.7g
Sugars17.4g26.1g
Fibre1.5g2.3g
Protein4.3g6.4g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

