Pots & Co Chocolate Orange Ganache 50G
Product Description
- Handmade with zippy orange zest and the finest cocoa, grown on sustainable farms in Colombia.
- This pudding supports
- The Chocolate Dream
- The pioneering cocoa in this pud is reinvigorating communities back in Colombia.
- Discover the whole story over on our website.
- "Simply, the Zest"
- Sometimes it's about what you leave out. Here, to get that full-on orange taste, we shave off just the outer layer of the fruit, keeping all the oily zest and none of the bitter pulpy pith, it's like rediscovering a childhood memory.
- Julian x
- The proof is in our puddings
- Handmade in London
- Meal Deal Snack
- The Proof Is in Our Puddings
- Gluten free
- Nothing artificial
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Whipping Cream (Milk), 40% Colombian Milk Chocolate (26%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Whole Milk, 61% Colombian Dark Chocolate (8%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Sugar, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Orange Zest (2%), Inverted Sugar Syrup, Sea Salt, Gelling Agents: Carrageenans and Dextrose
Allergy Information
- Made in a kitchen that handles Nuts & Sesame.
Storage
Consume within one day after opening the lid. Suitable for freezing. Freeze as soon as possible after purchase and always within the use by date. Once defrosted, consume within one day. Please keep refrigerated
Name and address
Return to
- Say Hello:
- Pots & Co Ltd,
- 307 Elveden Road,
- London,
- NW10 7ST.
- enquiries@potsandco.com
- www.potsandco.com
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g Pot
|Energy
|1767kJ/426kcal
|883kJ/213kcal
|Fat
|33.0g
|16.5g
|of which saturates
|20.1g
|10.0g
|Carbohydrate.
|28.4g
|14.2g
|of which sugars
|26.8g
|13.4g
|Protein
|3.1g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.29g
|0.15g
