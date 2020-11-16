Heat & Enjoy Jasmine Rice 400G
- Energy1186kJ 279kcal14%
- Fat0.5g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars<0.1g<1%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1186kJ
Product Description
- Cooked jasmine rice.
- Clean - Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Sleeve - Recycle
- Microwave 3 1/2 mins
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice].
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 15-20mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 3 mins 30 secs / 900W 3 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|½ of a pack (187g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1186kJ
|634kJ
|279kcal
|149kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|61.9g
|33.1g
|Sugars
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|6.2g
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 374g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
