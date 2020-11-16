By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heat & Enjoy Jasmine Rice 400G

Heat & Enjoy Jasmine Rice 400G
£ 3.00
£7.50/kg

½ of a pack
  • Energy1186kJ 279kcal
    14%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1186kJ

Product Description

  • Cooked jasmine rice.
  Tray - Recycle
  Film - Don't Recycle
  Sleeve - Recycle
  • Microwave 3 1/2 mins
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice].

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 15-20mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 3 mins 30 secs / 900W 3 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values½ of a pack (187g**)Per 100g
Energy1186kJ634kJ279kcal149kcal
Fat0.5g0.3g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate61.9g33.1g
Sugars<0.1g<0.1g
Fibre1.5g0.8g
Protein6.2g3.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 374g.--

