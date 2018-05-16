T* Fin Leeks Petits Pois & Cabbage 250G

- Energy360kJ 86kcal4%
- Fat3.6g5%
- Saturates2.1g11%
- Sugars2.1g2%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 288kJ / 69kcal
Product Description
- Leek, petit pois and savoy cabbage with a seasoned herb butter.
- Lightly cooking these green vegetables helps lock in their flavour and colour. Leeks, petit pois and cabbage are topped with a buttery dressing, seasoned with parsley, mint, chives and black pepper giving the vegetables a glossy finish and plenty of flavour.
- Lightly cooked green vegetables in a buttery dressing seasoned with a combination of herbs.
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Leek (40%), Petit Pois (34%), Savoy Cabbage (22%), Butter (Milk), Flat Leaf Parsley, Mint, Chive, Salt, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 2 mins / 900W 2 mins
Heat on full power.
Allow to stand for 2 minutes.
Stir before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Allow to stand for 2 minutes.
Stir before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (125g)
|Energy
|288kJ / 69kcal
|360kJ / 86kcal
|Fat
|2.9g
|3.6g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|5.4g
|6.8g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|5.3g
|Protein
|3.2g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021