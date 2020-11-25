By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Yorkshire Provender Smokey Sausages & 3 Bean Soup 600G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Yorkshire Provender Smokey Sausages & 3 Bean Soup 600G
£ 2.00
£0.33/100g

Product Description

  • Tomato, sausage, cannellini, red kidney and black turtle bean soup with smoked paprika
  • No Added Sugar†
  • †Contains naturally occurring sugars.
  • We have combined Yorkshire sausage and juicy tomatoes with cannellini, kidney and black turtle beans to make a deliciously hearty and smoky soup.
  • "Here in North Yorkshire, we're a small team who care passionately about making the most delicious soup for you to enjoy. We get amazing feedback every day and have scooped up tons of awards!"
  • - Belinda and Terry
  • (& Fox the dog)
  • Pot & Lid - Rinse & Recycle
  • www.recyclenow.com
  • Honestly Delicious
  • I'm High in fibre
  • Low in fat
  • 1 of your 5 a day per 300g
  • Pack size: 600G
  • High in fibre
  • Low in fat
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomato 24%, Tomato Juice, Onion, Sausage 4.5% [Pork, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Beef Collagen Casing, Sea Salt, Herbs and Spices, Emulsifier (Triphosphates), Salt, Sodium Metabisulphite, Sunflower Oil, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonates)], Cannellini Beans 4.5%, Red Kidney Beans 4.5%, Black Turtle Beans 4.5%, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Vegetable Bouillon [Salt, Potato Starch, Dried Vegetables (Celeriac (Celery), Onion, Garlic, Tomato), Spices (Celery, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Mace, Nutmeg), Herbs (Lovage, Parsley)], Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli, Cumin Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Keep Refrigerated. Once opened eat within 2 days.Please don't reheat. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly and stir well before heating. Use by: See lid

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove lid and replace lightly: 750W 6 1/2 mins/850W 6 mins. Stir halfway through heating. Allow to stand for a minute or two. Careful, it's hot!

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: How to heat me: Shake well before heating.

Hob
Instructions: Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot. Please don't boil.

Number of uses

Contains 2 x 300g servings

Name and address

  • Yorkshire Provender,
  • Delicious HQ,
  • Conygarth Way,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL7 9EE.

Return to

  • Stay in touch: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @yorksprovender
  • www.yorkshireprovender.co.uk
  • Yorkshire Provender,
  • Delicious HQ,
  • Conygarth Way,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL7 9EE.

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy232kJ/55kcal
Fat1.9g
of which saturates0.5g
Carbohydrate4.6g
of which sugars2.1g
Fibre2.5g
Protein3.8g
Salt0.33g
Contains 2 x 300g servings-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Yorkshire Provender Roast Chicken & Vegetable Soup 600 G

£ 2.75
£0.46/100g
Clubcard Price

Yorkshire Provender Tomato & Pepper Soup 600G

£ 2.00
£0.33/100g

New

Andrex Skin Kind Toilet Tissue 9 Rolls

£ 5.50
£0.38/100sht
Clubcard Price

Tesco 3 Chilli Bean Soup 600G

£ 1.50
£0.25/100g
Clubcard Price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here