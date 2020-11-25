Yorkshire Provender Smokey Sausages & 3 Bean Soup 600G

Product Description
- Tomato, sausage, cannellini, red kidney and black turtle bean soup with smoked paprika
- No Added Sugar†
- †Contains naturally occurring sugars.
- We have combined Yorkshire sausage and juicy tomatoes with cannellini, kidney and black turtle beans to make a deliciously hearty and smoky soup.
- "Here in North Yorkshire, we're a small team who care passionately about making the most delicious soup for you to enjoy. We get amazing feedback every day and have scooped up tons of awards!"
- - Belinda and Terry
- (& Fox the dog)
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomato 24%, Tomato Juice, Onion, Sausage 4.5% [Pork, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Beef Collagen Casing, Sea Salt, Herbs and Spices, Emulsifier (Triphosphates), Salt, Sodium Metabisulphite, Sunflower Oil, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonates)], Cannellini Beans 4.5%, Red Kidney Beans 4.5%, Black Turtle Beans 4.5%, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Vegetable Bouillon [Salt, Potato Starch, Dried Vegetables (Celeriac (Celery), Onion, Garlic, Tomato), Spices (Celery, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Mace, Nutmeg), Herbs (Lovage, Parsley)], Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli, Cumin Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Keep Refrigerated. Once opened eat within 2 days.Please don't reheat. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly and stir well before heating. Use by: See lid
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove lid and replace lightly: 750W 6 1/2 mins/850W 6 mins. Stir halfway through heating. Allow to stand for a minute or two. Careful, it's hot!
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: How to heat me: Shake well before heating.
Hob
Instructions: Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot. Please don't boil.
Number of uses
Contains 2 x 300g servings
Name and address
- Yorkshire Provender,
- Delicious HQ,
- Conygarth Way,
- Leeming Bar,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL7 9EE.
Return to
- Stay in touch: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @yorksprovender
- www.yorkshireprovender.co.uk
Net Contents
600g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|232kJ/55kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|4.6g
|of which sugars
|2.1g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|Protein
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.33g
