Tesco Finest Opera Dessert 1Kg
- Energy1460kJ 349kcal17%
- Fat17.0g24%
- Saturates8.7g44%
- Sugars28.2g31%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1460kJ / 349kcal
Product Description
- Cocoa digestive biscuit base topped with toffee and chocolate cheesecake batters, chocolate flavoured sponge, cocoa mirror glaze and finished with chocolate decorations and gold dusting.
- Chocolate biscuit base topped with layers of rich toffee cheesecake, soft chocolate sponge and Belgian chocolate cheesecake, finished with a dark cocoa mirror glaze. Inspired by the traditional French Opera Cake, our chefs have created this layered dessert using chocolate digestive biscuits as a base, topped with a toffee cheesecake, chocolate sponge and Belgian chocolate cheesecake. It is then finished with a dark chocolate glaze and decorated with white chocolate stars, a Belgian chocolate cigarillo, gold malt balls and a dark chocolate triangle. The gold sparkle dusting gives it the perfect festive finish.
- Pack size: 1000G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (16%), Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Single Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Soured Cream (Milk), Soft Brown Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Belgian Dark Chocolate (3%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cornflour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Citric Acid, Maize Flour, Milk Sugar, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide, Curcumin, Riboflavin, Anthocyanins), Whey Powder (Milk), Flavourings, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Citrate), Butteroil (Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Palm Fat, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Tricalcium Phosphate), Glazing Agents (Shellac, Acacia Gum), Coconut Oil, Milk Proteins, Honey.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Preparation and Usage
1. Decant straight from the fridge.
2. Loosen the dessert from the edge of the pot by sliding a knife around.
3. Carefully push up through the hole in the centre and slide off the board onto a serving plate.
4. Cut the dessert into 10 slices.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Base. Recycle Pot. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/10 of a dessert (100g)
|Energy
|1460kJ / 349kcal
|1460kJ / 349kcal
|Fat
|17.0g
|17.0g
|Saturates
|8.7g
|8.7g
|Carbohydrate
|44.1g
|44.1g
|Sugars
|28.2g
|28.2g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.6g
|Protein
|4.0g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
