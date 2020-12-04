Wicked Kitchen Bacnonaise Vegan Mayonnaise 265G
Product Description
- Dressing made with rapeseed oil, glucose-fructose syrup and modified starch with paprika.
- Pack size: 265G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil (66%), Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Modified Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Natural Garlic Flavouring, Natural Onion Flavouring, Smoked Paprika, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks. Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
Shake well before use.
Number of uses
Approx. 17 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Rinse
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
265g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One tablespoon (15g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|380kJ
|2532kJ
|92kcal
|615kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|64.1g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|9.2g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|6.0g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|<0.1g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.2g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
