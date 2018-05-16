Gosh Smokey Bbq & Sweet Potato Bites 56G

- Energy472kJ 118kcal6%
Product Description
- Sweet Potato bites made with black turtle beans, sweetcorn, and carrots - simply blended and baked.
- For bright ideas: www.goshfood.com
- Natural
- That's us in a nutshell (although we don't use nuts or any other major allergens* for that matter).
- Our tasty snack bites are packed full of delicious veggies, pulses, herbs and spices. Ready to eat straight from the pack, they are the ideal go to snack for you and your family. Perfect to enjoy at work, on the go, as a treat at home or in the kids lunchboxes.
- Suitable for everyone - whatever your dietary preferences
- *Free-from the top 14 allergens including... cereals containing gluten, soya, egg, milk, nuts & sesame seeds
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-140-023
- This Bag is 100% Recyclable
- Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket - Don't recycle at home
- Naturally Delicious
- 118 Calories
- Gluten free
- Vegan friendly
- Vegetarians Society Approved
- Kosher - KLBD, SKA
- Pack size: 56G
Information
Ingredients
Black Turtle Beans^1 (22%), Sweet Potato^2 (15%), Sweetcorn^3 (15%), Carrot^4 (11%), Potato Flake, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Onion, Dried Dates (Dates, Rice Flour), Smoked Water, Dried Inactive Yeast, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (Concentrated Lemon Juice, Water), Salt, Ground Paprika, Onion Granules, Garlic Puree (Water, Garlic Granules), Rapeseed Oil, Ground Cumin, Dried Oregano, (^1, ^2, ^3, ^4 Origin EU and Non-EU)
Storage
Keep me in the fridge
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
56g pack = one portion
Warnings
- Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove stones, some small fragments may remain
Name and address
Return to
- If not entirely satisfied contact the team at:
- 20 Harcourt Street,
- Dublin 2.
- Email: hello@goshfood.com
Net Contents
56g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 56g pack
|Energy kJ
|843kJ
|472kJ
|Energy kcal
|211kcal
|118kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|0.9g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|37g
|21g
|of which sugars
|7.1g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|8.3g
|4.6g
|Protein
|9.1g
|5.1g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.78g
