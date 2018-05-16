We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Cadbury Dairy Milk Ultimate Crunchie Bits Easter Egg 542G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Cadbury Dairy Milk Ultimate Crunchie Bits Easter Egg 542G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

£12.00
£2.21/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg with honeycombed granules (12 %) and three bars of milk chocolate with honeycombed centres (38 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Show You Care. Hide It.
  • Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
  • Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk and honeycombed pieces.
  • Approximately 17 portions per hollow shell egg
  • Cadbury Crunchie bars.
  • 3 bars per pack
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • For Someone Special
  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • The Classic Creamy Taste
  • Ultimate Easter Egg Shell with Crunchie Pieces in Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 542G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Do not refrigerate.

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

542g ℮

Each 25 g contains

Energy
542kJ
130kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.8g

-

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.9g

-

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
14g

-

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2169 kJ

  • For Someone Special
  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • The Classic Creamy Taste
  • Ultimate Easter Egg Shell with Crunchie Pieces in Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • 1 Ultimate Egg
  • 3 Bars

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

  • Store in a dry place. Do not refrigerate.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (25 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2169 kJ542 kJ8400 kJ /
-519 kcal130 kcal2000 kcal
Fat27 g6.8 g70 g
of which Saturates15 g3.9 g20 g
Carbohydrate61 g15 g260 g
of which Sugars58 g14 g90 g
Fibre1.9 g0.5 g-
Protein6.4 g1.6 g50 g
Salt0.25 g0.06 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Each 40 g contains

Energy
782kJ
186kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
6.9g

-

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.0g

-

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
26g

-

29%of the reference intake
Salt
0.29g

-

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1955 kJ

  • For Someone Special
  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • The Classic Creamy Taste
  • Ultimate Easter Egg Shell with Crunchie Pieces in Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • 1 Ultimate Egg
  • 3 Bars

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

  • Store in a dry place. Do not refrigerate.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (40 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy1955 kJ782 kJ8400 kJ /
-465 kcal186 kcal2000 kcal
Fat17 g6.9 g70 g
of which Saturates10 g4.0 g20 g
Carbohydrate74 g29 g260 g
of which Sugars65 g26 g90 g
Fibre1.3 g0.5 g-
Protein3.1 g1.2 g50 g
Salt0.72 g0.29 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
View all Extra Large Easter Eggs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here