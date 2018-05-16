New
Cadbury Dairy Milk Ultimate Crunchie Bits Easter Egg 542G
Product Description
- Hollow milk chocolate egg with honeycombed granules (12 %) and three bars of milk chocolate with honeycombed centres (38 %).
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- www.cocoalife.org
- Show You Care. Hide It.
- Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
- Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk and honeycombed pieces.
- Approximately 17 portions per hollow shell egg
- Cadbury Crunchie bars.
- 3 bars per pack
- Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- For Someone Special
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- The Classic Creamy Taste
- Ultimate Easter Egg Shell with Crunchie Pieces in Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 542G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Do not refrigerate.
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
542g ℮
Each 25 g contains
- Energy
- 542kJ
-
- 130kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.8g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.9g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 14g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.06g
- 1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2169 kJ
- For Someone Special
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- The Classic Creamy Taste
- Ultimate Easter Egg Shell with Crunchie Pieces in Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 1 Ultimate Egg
- 3 Bars
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Do not refrigerate.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per portion (25 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2169 kJ
|542 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|519 kcal
|130 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|27 g
|6.8 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|15 g
|3.9 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|61 g
|15 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|58 g
|14 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.9 g
|0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|6.4 g
|1.6 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.25 g
|0.06 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Each 40 g contains
- Energy
- 782kJ
-
- 186kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.9g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.0g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 26g
- 29%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.29g
- 5%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1955 kJ
- For Someone Special
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- The Classic Creamy Taste
- Ultimate Easter Egg Shell with Crunchie Pieces in Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 1 Ultimate Egg
- 3 Bars
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Do not refrigerate.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per bar (40 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1955 kJ
|782 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|465 kcal
|186 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|17 g
|6.9 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|10 g
|4.0 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|74 g
|29 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|65 g
|26 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.3 g
|0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|3.1 g
|1.2 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.72 g
|0.29 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.