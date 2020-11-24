Peperami Tender Jerky Hot 50G
New
- Energy331kJ 79kcal4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1325kJ 316kcal
Product Description
- Hot Peperami flavour formed meat snack, made from minced pork and beef; cured and dried.
- To find out more...
- visit: Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
- Protein Kick++
- ++ High in protein.
- "Oi! You listen up
- Enjoy this meatilicious high in protein snack anytime - on the go or with your favourite drink.
- The small absorber bag in the packaging is not suitable or consumption!
- Packaged under protective atmosphere.
- Peperami is a registered Trademark
- Tasty - Ready to Eat Snack
- 79 kcal per Portion
- High in Protein
- Gluten Free
- Pack size: 50G
- High in Protein
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Beef, Sugar, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Spices, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), 100 g Snack is made from 118 g Pork and 39 g Beef as some moisture is lost during curing and drying
Storage
Keeps without refrigeration.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Number of uses
1 bag contains 2 portions
Name and address
- Peperami Snacks,
- LSI-Germany GmbH,
- Eyber Str. 81,
- D-91522,
- Ansbach.
- Peperami Snacks
Return to
- Questions/ comments?
- feedback@peperami.com
- Peperami Snacks,
- LSI-Germany GmbH,
- St. James House,
- 13 Kensington Square,
- W8 5HD,
- London,
- UK.
- www.peperami.tv
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g portion**
|%* per 25g portion**
|Energy
|1325kJ 316kcal
|331kJ 79kcal
|4%
|Fat
|13g
|3.3g
|5%
|Of which saturates
|4.3g
|1.1g
|5%
|Carbohydrates
|16.5g
|4.1g
|2%
|Of which sugars
|16g
|4g
|4%
|Protein
|33g
|8.3g
|17%
|Salt
|4.3g
|1.1g
|18%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**1 bag contains 2 portions
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020