Tarbert Honey Salmon Slices 100G

Tarbert Honey Salmon Slices 100G
£ 3.00
£3.00/100g

New

Product Description

  • Slices of hot smoked farmed Atlantic salmon cured with salt and demerara sugar coated in honey.
  • Produced and packed in a protective atmosphere
  • Gently smoked over oak chips and finished with honey
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Atlantic Salmon (Fish) (Salmo Salar) (95%), Honey(4%), Demerara Sugar, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°COnce opened, keep refrigerated below 5°C and consume within 2 days and by date shown. Suitable for Freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and always by the use by date. Once frozen, use within one month. Defrost fully in refrigerator before use. Use within 24 hours of defrosting. Do not refreeze. For use by date see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced and packed in Scotland using Atlantic Salmon famed in Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving: To enjoy product at its best, remove from the fridge 10 minutes before serving.

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove bones, some small bones may remain.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Lions Speciality Foods Ltd.,
  • Bellshill,
  • Lanarkshire,
  • ML4 3LX.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy920kJ
-220kcal
Fat12g
(of which saturates)2.1g
Carbohydrate3.2g
(of which sugars)2.8g
Protein26g
Salt0.72g

Safety information

