Tarbert Honey Salmon Slices 100G
Product Description
- Slices of hot smoked farmed Atlantic salmon cured with salt and demerara sugar coated in honey.
- Produced and packed in a protective atmosphere
- Gently smoked over oak chips and finished with honey
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Atlantic Salmon (Fish) (Salmo Salar) (95%), Honey(4%), Demerara Sugar, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°COnce opened, keep refrigerated below 5°C and consume within 2 days and by date shown. Suitable for Freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and always by the use by date. Once frozen, use within one month. Defrost fully in refrigerator before use. Use within 24 hours of defrosting. Do not refreeze. For use by date see front of pack.
Produce of
Produced and packed in Scotland using Atlantic Salmon famed in Scotland
Preparation and Usage
- Serving: To enjoy product at its best, remove from the fridge 10 minutes before serving.
Warnings
- Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove bones, some small bones may remain.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Lions Speciality Foods Ltd.,
- Bellshill,
- Lanarkshire,
- ML4 3LX.
Return to
- Lions Speciality Foods Ltd.,
- Bellshill,
- Lanarkshire,
- ML4 3LX.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|920kJ
|-
|220kcal
|Fat
|12g
|(of which saturates)
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.2g
|(of which sugars)
|2.8g
|Protein
|26g
|Salt
|0.72g
Safety information
