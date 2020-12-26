Foodologie Oh Snack! Yunnan Noodle Bowl 250G

Disgusting slime
Good size as a small snack, enough to keep you going until the next main meal! Fresh flavours and textures. So handy to heat up and eat. Even the kids enjoyed trying it!
Strange taste
I tried few of Foodologie products and this one was a bit disappointing. I didn't like the flavour much. It tasted artifical to me. I like the low calories idea of this snack and perhaps it could be made in bigger size pack for a quick lunch idea. However I won't be buying it again.
Nutritious and super easy to eat and heat up.
Tried this as a something to have for lunch, they are definitely a good healthy alternative if you don't fancy cooking as it is super easy to cook and eat, as well as being nutritious. Would have agian.
It's tasty and has a little kick to it, but the portion size is just for a healthy snack, but I don't think it would fill me up if I had it as a meal.
This makes a great snack and doesn't leave you feeling guilty for what you've eaten. It's great that it's vegan and full of flavour. A great size and very convenient.
A delicious light meal
This is a great tasting healthy snack pot. The Yunnan noodle bowl was full of flavour and made a perfect light meal, though I had it with a bread roll in order to fill me up. A truly delicious lunchtime meal that is full of goodness - perfect for a cold winters day!
I loved the taste of these noodles but they didn't fill me up for that long. I know it's a snack but they could have included more protein otherwise it was delicious.
Yummy but healthy
I really enjoyed the taste of this yummy healthy Yunnan Noodle Bowl. It was great as an alternative healthy snack as it's low in fat and full of healthy ingredients. The noodles were lovely and soft and there was a great mix of flavours.
Gluten free noodles.
Good to find gluten free noodles. Bought this for my gluten free friend who really enjoyed it. It's a bit different to the other gluten free snack pots on the market and makes an tasty quick lunch.