Foodologie Oh Snack! Yunnan Noodle Bowl 250G

3.9(15)Write a review
£ 1.70
£6.80/kg

New

Amounts per tub (250g, heated)
  • Energy487kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt0.74g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 195kJ (46kcal)

  • Fat free**
  • **≤0.5g/100g
  • Source of Fibre
  • Source of Vitamin A
  • Source of Folic Acid
  • Fat free
  • Free from the 14 main allergens
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250G
  • Source of Fibre
  • Source of Vitamin A
  • Source of Folic Acid
  • Fat free

Information

Ingredients

Water, Carrots, Mushrooms, Noodles (Cornflour, Rice Flour, Emulsifier E-471) (8%), Spinach, Kimchi (Cabbage, Radish, Garlic, Pear, Spring Onion, Salt, Kimchi Pepper) (3%), Coco Aminos (Organic Coconut Nectar, Sea Salt), Garlic, Rice Wine Vinegar, Agave Syrup, Coriander, Vegetable Stock^1, Ginger, Salt, Black Pepper, ^1Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Maltodextrin from Maize, Vegetables 8.3% (Onion, Carrot, Parsnip, Pumpkin), Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Turmeric, Mushrooms (White Mushrooms, Shiitake), Parsley, Concentrated Vegetable Juice (Onion, Carrot), Lovage, Garlic, Fennel Seeds

Storage

Keep me chilled and eat within 2 days of opening. Can be frozen. Eat within 1 month of freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Heat until piping hot with lid loosely covered for approx. 3 mins. Stir halfway and stand for 2 mins after heating.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Microwave ovens vary.
Warning: I'm hot stuff so eat with caution!

Hob
Instructions: Heat in a saucepan on the hob stirring gently until piping hot.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost completely before use & stir well.

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Soupologie Ltd,
  • PO Box 76676,
  • London,
  • NW2 9TT.

Return to

  • Soupologie Ltd,
  • PO Box 76676,
  • London,
  • NW2 9TT.
  • soupologie.com

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 250g serving
Energy 195kJ (46kcal)487kJ (115kcal)
Fat 0g0.8g
(of which saturates)0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate 9.1g23g
(of which sugars)2.0g5.0g
Fibre 0.8g2.0g
Protein 1.2g2.9g
Salt 0.30g0.74g
Vitamin A 201µg (25% NRV*)503µg (63% NRV*)
Folate16µg (8% NRV*)39µg (20% NRV*)
*NRV : Nutrient Reference Value--
Contains 1 serving--

15 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Disgusting slime

1 stars

Disgusting slime

Good size as a small snack, enough to keep you goi

5 stars

Good size as a small snack, enough to keep you going until the next main meal! Fresh flavours and textures. So handy to heat up and eat. Even the kids enjoyed trying it!

Strange taste

2 stars

I tried few of Foodologie products and this one was a bit disappointing. I didn't like the flavour much. It tasted artifical to me. I like the low calories idea of this snack and perhaps it could be made in bigger size pack for a quick lunch idea. However I won't be buying it again.

Nutritious and super easy to eat and heat up.

4 stars

Tried this as a something to have for lunch, they are definitely a good healthy alternative if you don't fancy cooking as it is super easy to cook and eat, as well as being nutritious. Would have agian.

It's tasty and has a little kick to it, but the po

4 stars

It's tasty and has a little kick to it, but the portion size is just for a healthy snack, but I don't think it would fill me up if I had it as a meal.

This makes a great snack and doesn't leave you fee

4 stars

This makes a great snack and doesn't leave you feeling guilty for what you've eaten. It's great that it's vegan and full of flavour. A great size and very convenient.

A delicious light meal

5 stars

This is a great tasting healthy snack pot. The Yunnan noodle bowl was full of flavour and made a perfect light meal, though I had it with a bread roll in order to fill me up. A truly delicious lunchtime meal that is full of goodness - perfect for a cold winters day!

I loved the taste of these noodles but they didn't

4 stars

I loved the taste of these noodles but they didn't fill me up for that long. I know it's a snack but they could have included more protein otherwise it was delicious.

Yummy but healthy

5 stars

I really enjoyed the taste of this yummy healthy Yunnan Noodle Bowl. It was great as an alternative healthy snack as it's low in fat and full of healthy ingredients. The noodles were lovely and soft and there was a great mix of flavours.

Gluten free noodles.

5 stars

Good to find gluten free noodles. Bought this for my gluten free friend who really enjoyed it. It's a bit different to the other gluten free snack pots on the market and makes an tasty quick lunch.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

