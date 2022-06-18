We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2022-06-18

Tesco Plant Chef Fish Free Fingers 300G

4.2(4)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef Fish Free Fingers 300G
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

3 fish free fingers

Energy
834kJ
199kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
8.3g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.84g

medium

14%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • 10 Soya and wheat protein based pieces coated in breadcrumbs.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% PLANT BASED Soya & Wheat protein in a crunchy, golden breadcrumb
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Soya Protein Concentrate (7%), Wheat Protein (6%), Sunflower Oil, Soya Protein Isolate (5%), Maize Starch, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Wheat Starch, Lemon Juice, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Salt, Sugar Cane Fibre, Turmeric Powder, Bell Pepper Powder, Yeast, White Pepper, Iron, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. 220°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 7 18-20 mins Place fish free fingers onto a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Not Suitable for microwave cooking

Number of uses

approx. 3 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Bought these for my son who is a vegetarian and he

5 stars

Bought these for my son who is a vegetarian and he loves them.

Great

5 stars

Very nice, as good as the Birds Eye ones, if not better!

VERY TASTY

5 stars

Lovely natural fish flavour, and no bones!

Don't want fish-alike

2 stars

We did not enjoy these. They are OK if you want something which looks like and has a similar texture to fish fingers. We actually wanted the Plant Chef veggie fingers which have vegetables in them, not some kind of fake fish. Probably fine if, as I say, you want it to feel like fish in your mouth.

