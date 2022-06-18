Tesco Plant Chef Fish Free Fingers 300G

Bought these for my son who is a vegetarian and he
Bought these for my son who is a vegetarian and he loves them.
Great
Very nice, as good as the Birds Eye ones, if not better!
VERY TASTY
Lovely natural fish flavour, and no bones!
Don't want fish-alike
We did not enjoy these. They are OK if you want something which looks like and has a similar texture to fish fingers. We actually wanted the Plant Chef veggie fingers which have vegetables in them, not some kind of fake fish. Probably fine if, as I say, you want it to feel like fish in your mouth.