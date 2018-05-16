Pukka Just For Two Vintage Cheddar & Leek Pie

Product Description
- Sliced leeks and diced potatoes in a vintage cheddar cheese sauce, in a light puff pastry case.
- Fancy trying something new?
- Our sharing pies are just for two
- How will you share yours?
- Nice & precise or a bigger slice
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.org
- Clean - Foil - Widely Recycled
- Just for two
- Vegetarian society Approved
- 144 layers of crispy puff pastry
- Vintage cheddar sauce
- Rustic crimped crust
- Poppyseed & golden breadcrumb topping
Information
Ingredients
Water, Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Nicain, Thiamine), Margarine (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils, Water, Salt), Cheese Blend (10%) (contains: Extra Mature Cheddar, Medium Fat Hard Cheddar & Vintage Cheddar (2%) (contains: Milk)), Sliced Leeks, Onion, Rehydrated Diced Potato, Spinach, Double Cream (contains: Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Poppyseed Breadcrumb (1%) (contains: Wheat), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast Extract, Garlic Puree, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Thyme, White Pepper, Wheat Protein
Allergy Information
- May also contain (traces of): Soya, Barley.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Use by date: see front of box.Suitable for home freezing: freeze on day of purchase, referring to freezer manufacturer's handbook. Consume within one month. Do not refreeze after thawing
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging but leave pie in foil container & place on a baking tray.
These are only guidelines as appliances may vary.
Always check food is piping hot before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted/gas oven: Heat for 60 minutes at 180ºC/gas mark 6.
Oven cook
Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted/gas oven: Heat for 35-40 minutes at 180°C/gas mark 6.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Pukka Pies Ltd,
- The Halfcroft,
- Syston,
- Leicester,
- LE7 1LD.
Return to
- Pukka Pies Ltd,
- The Halfcroft,
- Syston,
- Leicester,
- LE7 1LD.
- www.pukkapies.co.uk
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Amount per 100g
|Amount per half Pie
|Energy
|1203kj/288kcal
|2719kj/651kcal
|Fat
|16.5g
|37.4g
|of which Saturates
|8.4g
|18.9g
|Carbohydrates
|27.0g
|61.0g
|of which Sugars
|1.6g
|3.6g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|4.3g
|Protein
|6.8g
|15.5g
|Salt
|1.05g
|2.37g
