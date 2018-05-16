By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pukka Just For Two Steak & Red Wine Pie

Pukka Just For Two Steak & Red Wine Pie
Product Description

  • Tender steak in a rich red wine sauce with mushrooms, in a light puff pastry case.
  • Fancy trying something new?
  • Our sharing pies are just for two
  • How will you share yours?
  • Nice & precise or a bigger slice
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.org
  • Clean - Foil - Widely Recycled
  • Just for two
  • 144 layers of crispy puff pastry
  • Deliciously rich red wine sauce
  • Rust crimped crust
  • Mushrooms & tender steak

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Nicain, Thiamine), Beef (16%), Water, Margarine (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils, Water, Salt), Mushrooms (11%), Onion, Red Wine (3%), Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Beef Flavour Powder, Garlic Puree, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Thyme, Black Pepper, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Butter (contains: Milk), Wheat Protein

Allergy Information

  • May also contain (traces of): Soya.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Use by date: see front of box.Suitable for home freezing: freeze on day of purchase, referring to freezer manufacturer's handbook. Consume within one month. Do not refreeze after thawing.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove outer packaging but leave pie in foil container & place on a baking tray.
These are only guidelines as appliances may vary.
Always check food is piping hot before serving.

Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted/gas oven: Heat for 60 minutes at 180ºC/gas mark 6.

Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted/gas oven: Heat for 35-40 minutes at 180°C/gas mark 6.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Warnings

  • Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain bones.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Pukka Pies Ltd,
  • The Halfcroft,
  • Syston,
  • Leicester,
  • LE7 1LD.

Return to

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAmount per 100g Amount per half Pie
Energy1097kj/263kcal2447kj/586kcal
Fat14.6g32.5g
of which Saturates6.9g15.4g
Carbohydrates25.0g55.8g
of which Sugars1.8g4.0g
Fibre1.6g3.7g
Protein7.1g15.8g
Salt1.09g2.42g

Safety information

View more safety information

Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain bones.

