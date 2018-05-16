We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Spanish Inspired Olives 140G

Tesco Spanish Inspired Olives 140G
£ 3.00
£2.15/100g
¼ of a pack
  • Energy185kJ 45kcal
    2%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 529kJ / 129kcal

Product Description

  • Pitted green Hojiblanca olives in sunflower oil with silverskin onions and roasted red pepper in a smoked paprika and chilli marinade.
  • Pitted green Hojiblanca olives marinated in chilli oil topped with silverskin onions and roasted red pepper
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Green Hojiblanca Olives, Silverskin Onions (10%) [Onion, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Roasted Red Pepper (10%) [Red Pepper, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar], Salt, Sunflower Oil, Smoked Paprika, Chilli Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

140g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (35g)
Energy529kJ / 129kcal185kJ / 45kcal
Fat12.5g4.4g
Saturates2.0g0.7g
Carbohydrate0.7g0.2g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre4.7g1.6g
Protein1.1g0.4g
Salt2.9g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

