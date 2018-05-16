Tesco Spanish Inspired Olives 140G

- Energy185kJ 45kcal2%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 529kJ / 129kcal
Product Description
- Pitted green Hojiblanca olives in sunflower oil with silverskin onions and roasted red pepper in a smoked paprika and chilli marinade.
- Pitted green Hojiblanca olives marinated in chilli oil topped with silverskin onions and roasted red pepper
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Green Hojiblanca Olives, Silverskin Onions (10%) [Onion, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Roasted Red Pepper (10%) [Red Pepper, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar], Salt, Sunflower Oil, Smoked Paprika, Chilli Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
140g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (35g)
|Energy
|529kJ / 129kcal
|185kJ / 45kcal
|Fat
|12.5g
|4.4g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.7g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|1.6g
|Protein
|1.1g
|0.4g
|Salt
|2.9g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
