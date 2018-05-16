Deli Fish Hot Smoked British Trout Fillets 150G
Product Description
- Hot smoked rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) fillets, defrosted.
- Please recycle where you can.
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't recycle
- Delicate smoky flavour
- Responsibly sourced
- Ready to eat
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Hot Smoked Rainbow Trout (Trout (Fish) (98%), Salt)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
For Use By see front of pack. Keep refrigerated at 0°C to 5°C. Once open consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed Use By date. This product has been frozen and returned to chill temperature. Suitable for freezing. Freeze by Use By date and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly in a refrigerator before use and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.
Produce of
Made in the UK with trout farmed in the UK
Warnings
- Warning: Contains bones.
Name and address
- Dawnfresh Arbroath (RR Spink & Son),
- Sir William Smith Road,
- Kirkton Industrial Estate,
- DD11 3RD,
- Scotland.
Return to
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 1/2 pack (75g)
|Reference Intake for energy and selected nutrients (adults)
|Energy
|570kJ
|428kJ
|8400 kJ/
|-
|136kcal
|102kcal
|2000 Kcal
|Fat
|5.2g
|3.9g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|0.7g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.4g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|90g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|21.7g
|16.3g
|Salt
|2.53g
|1.90g
|6g
Safety information
Warning: Contains bones.
