By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Deli Fish Hot Smoked British Trout Fillets 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Deli Fish Hot Smoked British Trout Fillets 150G
£ 3.75
£25.00/kg

New

Product Description

  • Hot smoked rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) fillets, defrosted.
  • Please recycle where you can.
  • Tray - Recycle
  • Film - Don't recycle
  • Delicate smoky flavour
  • Responsibly sourced
  • Ready to eat
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Hot Smoked Rainbow Trout (Trout (Fish) (98%), Salt)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

For Use By see front of pack. Keep refrigerated at 0°C to 5°C. Once open consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed Use By date. This product has been frozen and returned to chill temperature. Suitable for freezing. Freeze by Use By date and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly in a refrigerator before use and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.

Produce of

Made in the UK with trout farmed in the UK

Warnings

  • Warning: Contains bones.

Name and address

  • Dawnfresh Arbroath (RR Spink & Son),
  • Sir William Smith Road,
  • Kirkton Industrial Estate,
  • DD11 3RD,
  • Scotland.

Return to

  • Dawnfresh Arbroath (RR Spink & Son),
  • Sir William Smith Road,
  • Kirkton Industrial Estate,
  • DD11 3RD,
  • Scotland.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 1/2 pack (75g)Reference Intake for energy and selected nutrients (adults)
Energy 570kJ428kJ8400 kJ/
-136kcal102kcal2000 Kcal
Fat 5.2g3.9g70g
of which saturates 0.9g0.7g20g
Carbohydrate 0.5g0.4g
of which sugars 0.1g0.1g90g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 21.7g16.3g
Salt 2.53g1.90g6g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Contains bones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here