Tesco Plant Chef Caesar Wrap

Tesco Plant Chef Caesar Wrap
£ 2.75
£2.75/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1602kJ 383kcal
    19%
  • Fat17.6g
    25%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1602kJ / 383kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato tortilla, pea protein pieces, Caesar inspired dressing, lettuce and chickpeas.
  • Our chefs' recipe packs a tomato tortilla with succulent pea protein and chickpeas in a Caesar inspired dressing of vegan mayo with lettuce CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY
  • 100% Plant Based

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Lettuce, Pea Protein (7%), Rapeseed Oil, Chickpeas (4.5%) [Chickpeas, Salt], Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Pea Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Potato Starch, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Olive Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Coconut Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Rice Starch, Bell Pepper, Paprika, Sea Salt, Treacle, Rice Protein, Onion Purée, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Tamarind Extract, Basil, Olive Leaf Extract, Clove, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach packPer 100g
Energy1602kJ / 383kcal948kJ / 226kcal
Fat17.6g10.4g
Saturates3.7g2.2g
Carbohydrate40.6g24.0g
Sugars6.1g3.6g
Fibre5.1g3.0g
Protein13.0g7.7g
Salt1.5g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

