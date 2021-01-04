Tesco Plant Chef Caesar Wrap
- Energy1602kJ 383kcal19%
- Fat17.6g25%
- Saturates3.7g19%
- Sugars6.1g7%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1602kJ / 383kcal
Product Description
- Tomato tortilla, pea protein pieces, Caesar inspired dressing, lettuce and chickpeas.
- Our chefs' recipe packs a tomato tortilla with succulent pea protein and chickpeas in a Caesar inspired dressing of vegan mayo with lettuce CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY
- 100% Plant Based
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Lettuce, Pea Protein (7%), Rapeseed Oil, Chickpeas (4.5%) [Chickpeas, Salt], Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Pea Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Potato Starch, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Olive Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Coconut Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Rice Starch, Bell Pepper, Paprika, Sea Salt, Treacle, Rice Protein, Onion Purée, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Tamarind Extract, Basil, Olive Leaf Extract, Clove, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Lemon Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1602kJ / 383kcal
|948kJ / 226kcal
|Fat
|17.6g
|10.4g
|Saturates
|3.7g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|40.6g
|24.0g
|Sugars
|6.1g
|3.6g
|Fibre
|5.1g
|3.0g
|Protein
|13.0g
|7.7g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
