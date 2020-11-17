Gipsy Hill Ranger Pale Ale 330Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- ilustration by www.marcusreed.com
- This is Ranger. A Pale Ale. Best quality malts. Batch selected hops. It's a clean, balanced, and zesty beer with piney, citrus and stone-fruit notes.
- Goes well with open space and hearty meals.
- This is Josh. He's a production wunderkid. He likes home comforts and the great outdoors.
- Gipsy Hill was born from family. We brew quality, uncompromised beer. We're a dedicated team who look for that same quality in our own lives. We use our passion for beer to live a better life, and we want the same for you.
- 1.4 units per can
- Metal - recycles forever
- Suitable for vegetarians
- SIBA - Assured Independent British Craft Brewer
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley, Oats, Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Oats
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
1.4
ABV
4.2% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Chilled
Storage
Best Before - See base of can.Store below 5°C
Preparation and Usage
- Hops fade fast - drink fresh
Name and address
- Brewed and packaged at
- The Gipsy Hill Brewing Co.,
- Hamilton Road Industrial Estate,
- London,
- SE27 9SF,
- UK.
Return to
- The Gipsy Hill Brewing Co.,
- Hamilton Road Industrial Estate,
- London,
- SE27 9SF,
- UK.
Net Contents
330ml ℮
