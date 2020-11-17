By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gipsy Hill Ranger Pale Ale 330Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

Offer

Product Description

  • Beer
  • ilustration by www.marcusreed.com
  • This is Ranger. A Pale Ale. Best quality malts. Batch selected hops. It's a clean, balanced, and zesty beer with piney, citrus and stone-fruit notes.
  • Goes well with open space and hearty meals.
  • This is Josh. He's a production wunderkid. He likes home comforts and the great outdoors.
  • Gipsy Hill was born from family. We brew quality, uncompromised beer. We're a dedicated team who look for that same quality in our own lives. We use our passion for beer to live a better life, and we want the same for you.
  • 1.4 units per can
  • Metal - recycles forever
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • SIBA - Assured Independent British Craft Brewer
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley, Oats, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Oats

Tasting Notes

  • It's a clean, balanced, and zesty beer with piney, citrus and stone-fruit notes

Alcohol Units

1.4

ABV

4.2% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Chilled

Storage

Best Before - See base of can.Store below 5°C

Preparation and Usage

  • Hops fade fast - drink fresh

Name and address

  • Brewed and packaged at
  • The Gipsy Hill Brewing Co.,
  • Hamilton Road Industrial Estate,
  • London,
  • SE27 9SF,
  • UK.

Return to

  • The Gipsy Hill Brewing Co.,
  • Hamilton Road Industrial Estate,
  • London,
  • SE27 9SF,
  • UK.

Net Contents

330ml ℮

