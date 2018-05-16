By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Antiu Xixona Strawberry Lollies 6X60ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Antiu Xixona Strawberry Lollies 6X60ml
£ 1.90
£0.53/100ml
Per one lolly 63 g (60 ml)
Product Description

  • Strawberry water ice.
  • Carton - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Pack size: 360ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Strawberry Puree (15%), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Colour (Anthocyanins)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler.If food has thawed, do not refreeze. For Best Before End, see side of pack.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • A.I.A.D.H.E.S.A. - Grupo Alacant,
  • Paseo de los Sauces,
  • Num. 1. -03690 San Vicente del Raspeig,
  • Alicante,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • www.grupoalacant.com

Net Contents

6 x 60ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g**Per one lolly 63 g (60 ml)*% of the Reference Intake per one lolly 63 g (60 ml)
Energy 392 kJ / 92 kcal247 kJ / 58 kcal3%
Fat <0,5 g<0,5 g<1%
of which: Saturates <0,1 g<0,1 g<1%
Carbohydrate 22 g14 g5%
of which: Sugars 21 g13 g14%
Protein <0,5 g<0,5 g<1%
Salt 0,04 g0,03 g1%
*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
** 1 serving = 63 g (60 ml) = one lolly---
Pack contains 6 servings---

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

