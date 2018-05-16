Antiu Xixona Strawberry Lollies 6X60ml

- Energy247 kJ 58 kcal3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 392 kJ / 92 kcal
Product Description
- Strawberry water ice.
- Carton - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Pack size: 360ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Strawberry Puree (15%), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Colour (Anthocyanins)
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler.If food has thawed, do not refreeze. For Best Before End, see side of pack.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- A.I.A.D.H.E.S.A. - Grupo Alacant,
- Paseo de los Sauces,
- Num. 1. -03690 San Vicente del Raspeig,
- Alicante,
- Spain.
Return to
- www.grupoalacant.com
Net Contents
6 x 60ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|**Per one lolly 63 g (60 ml)
|*% of the Reference Intake per one lolly 63 g (60 ml)
|Energy
|392 kJ / 92 kcal
|247 kJ / 58 kcal
|3%
|Fat
|<0,5 g
|<0,5 g
|<1%
|of which: Saturates
|<0,1 g
|<0,1 g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|22 g
|14 g
|5%
|of which: Sugars
|21 g
|13 g
|14%
|Protein
|<0,5 g
|<0,5 g
|<1%
|Salt
|0,04 g
|0,03 g
|1%
|*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** 1 serving = 63 g (60 ml) = one lolly
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
