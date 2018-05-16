Lindt Milk Chocolate Egg With Lindor Mint Truffles 260G

Product Description
- Milk Chocolate Egg with Lindor Mint Truffles
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Lindt Sustainability
- www.lindt.com
- - Lindt Lindor Easter Egg Gift - Finest Lindt chocolate egg accompanied by smooth melting Lindor chocolate truffles
- - Melt into a moment of bliss with our smooth melting Lindor chocolate truffles, accompanied by a fine Milk chocolate egg
- - Made with the finest ingredients, sourced from world-renowned growing regions
- - A delicious and indulgent gift for Easter
- - Since 1845, the Lindt Master Chocolatiers have been dedicated to creating the perfect chocolate delights to bring joy into your homes at Easter
- Since 1845, the Lindt Master Chocolatiers have combined expertise and the highest-quality ingredients from around the world to produce the finest chocolates. This blissful Lindor chocolate Easter egg gift is the ideal choice for impressing your loved ones and making them feel extra special this season. Delight their (or your) taste buds with a delicious Lindt chocolate egg and our signature irresistibly smooth Lindor chocolate truffles. Experience bliss with Lindt Lindor smooth melting chocolate this Easter.
- Do you dream in chocolate? Then discover Lindor and enjoy a moment that is yours. When you break the delicate chocolate shell of Lindor, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently caressing all your senses and taking you to a place where chocolate dreams come true.
- Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
- Please recycle where possible
- Irresistibly Smooth
- Pack size: 260G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts
Storage
Highly Meltable - Keep CoolStore in a cool and dry place
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Lindt & Sprüngli SPA
- 21056 Induno Olona (VA),
- Italy.
- Packed by:
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
- PO BOX 13038,
- Dublin 18.
- www.lindt.com
Net Contents
260g ℮
- Irresistibly Smooth
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Mint Essential Oil, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts
Storage
- Highly Meltable - Keep CoolStore in a cool and dry place
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 2584kJ / 622 kcal Fat 47g -of which saturates 34g Carbohydrate 44g -of which sugars 42g Protein 5.0g Salt 0.17g
- Irresistibly Smooth
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 20% minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts
Storage
- Highly Meltable - Keep CoolStore in a cool and dry place
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 2253kJ / 539 kcal Fat 31g -of which saturates 19g Carbohydrate 57g -of which sugars 55g Protein 7.0g Salt 0.26g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021