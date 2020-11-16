Heat & Enjoy Mozzarella Dippers 200G
Offer
- Energy1212kJ 290kcal15%
- Fat14.5g21%
- Saturates5.5g28%
- Sugars1.5g2%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1212kJ
Product Description
- Mozzarella full fat soft cheese coated in breadcrumbs.
- Mozzarella coated in a crisp parsley breadcrumb
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (39%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Dried Potato, Potato Starch, Salt, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Parsley, Paprika, Dried Egg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once opened, use within 1 day. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-12 mins Do not reheat.
Preparation and Usage
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/2 of a pack (100g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1212kJ
|1212kJ
|290kcal
|290kcal
|Fat
|14.5g
|14.5g
|Saturates
|5.5g
|5.5g
|Carbohydrate
|25.8g
|25.8g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.5g
|Protein
|13.2g
|13.2g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020