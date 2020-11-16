By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heat & Enjoy Mozzarella Dippers 200G

Heat & Enjoy Mozzarella Dippers 200G
£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1212kJ 290kcal
    15%
  • Fat14.5g
    21%
  • Saturates5.5g
    28%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1212kJ

Product Description

  • Mozzarella full fat soft cheese coated in breadcrumbs.
  • Mozzarella coated in a crisp parsley breadcrumb
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (39%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Dried Potato, Potato Starch, Salt, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Parsley, Paprika, Dried Egg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once opened, use within 1 day. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-12 mins Do not reheat.

Preparation and Usage

  • Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/2 of a pack (100g)Per 100g
Energy1212kJ1212kJ290kcal290kcal
Fat14.5g14.5g
Saturates5.5g5.5g
Carbohydrate25.8g25.8g
Sugars1.5g1.5g
Fibre1.5g1.5g
Protein13.2g13.2g
Salt0.8g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

