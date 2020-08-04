Fling Thai Inspired Salad Kit 280G

An exotic tastebud journey!
Lovely fresh salad, full of flavour and texture. A lovely addition to any meal or have on your own!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Chinese Leaf, Citus Mayonnaise Dressing (17%) (Water, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Yuzu Juice, Sugar, Pea Protein, Citrus Fibre, Salt, Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Molasses, Soya Beans, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Malt Extract (Barley), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine)), Lime Leaves, Dextrose, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum), Spinach, Carrot, Sriracha Dressing (8%) (Water, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Tomatoes, Red Chilli Puree, Sugar, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Garlic Puree, Salt, Yeast Extract (Barley), Chilli Flakes, Colours: Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract; Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum; Black Pepper), Spring Onion, Radish, Rice Crackers (7%) (Rice, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt), Salt, Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Liquorice Powder, Capsicum Extract, Yeast Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract)
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed the Use By date.
280g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (140g)
|Energy kJ
|527
|738
|Energy kcal
|127
|178
|Fat
|10.0g
|14.0g
|Of which saturates
|0.8g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|7.0g
|9.7g
|Of which sugars
|4.2g
|5.9g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.3g
|Protein
|1.6g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.45g
|0.63g
