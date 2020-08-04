By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fling Thai Inspired Salad Kit 280G

5(1)Write a review
Fling Thai Inspired Salad Kit 280G
£ 2.00
£0.71/100g

New

1/2 of a pack (140g) contains
  • Energy738kJ 178kcal
    9%
  • Fat14.0g
    20%
  • Saturates1.1g
    5%
  • Sugars5.9g
    7%
  • Salt0.63g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • A mix of Chinese leaf, spinach, carrot, spring onion and radish with sachets of a citrus mayonnaise, a sriracha dressing and rice crackers.
  • Fling® Me in a Bowl
  • Chinese Leaf, Shredded Carrots, Spinach, Sliced Spring Onion, Sliced Radish, Sriracha, Citrus Mayo, Rice Crackers
  • Dress to impress, Sprinkle me on top?
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

Chinese Leaf, Citus Mayonnaise Dressing (17%) (Water, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Yuzu Juice, Sugar, Pea Protein, Citrus Fibre, Salt, Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Molasses, Soya Beans, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Malt Extract (Barley), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine)), Lime Leaves, Dextrose, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum), Spinach, Carrot, Sriracha Dressing (8%) (Water, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Tomatoes, Red Chilli Puree, Sugar, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Garlic Puree, Salt, Yeast Extract (Barley), Chilli Flakes, Colours: Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract; Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum; Black Pepper), Spring Onion, Radish, Rice Crackers (7%) (Rice, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt), Salt, Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Liquorice Powder, Capsicum Extract, Yeast Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed the Use By date.

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (140g)
Energy kJ527738
Energy kcal127178
Fat 10.0g14.0g
Of which saturates 0.8g1.1g
Carbohydrate 7.0g9.7g
Of which sugars 4.2g5.9g
Fibre 1.6g2.3g
Protein 1.6g2.2g
Salt 0.45g0.63g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

An exotic tastebud journey!

5 stars

Lovely fresh salad, full of flavour and texture. A lovely addition to any meal or have on your own!

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here