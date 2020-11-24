By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Potatoes 1.25Kg

image 1 of Tesco Finest Potatoes 1.25Kg
£ 1.25
£1.00/kg

New

  • Energy865kJ 204kcal
    10%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 346kJ / 82kcal

Product Description

  • Potatoes.
  • These Finest potatoes are specially selected to ensure that you have the fluffiest textured potatoes with your favourite meal. They can be used for wedges, chips, roasts and mashed potatoes. They make the best potato meals whichever occasion.
  • Our Finest all rounder potatoes are grown exclusively for Tesco Finest. One of our favourites is Georgina, which is grown by farmers located mainly in Norfolk and Lincolnshire.
  • Pack size: 1.25KG

Information

Ingredients

Potato

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Cyprus (South), Israel, France

Preparation and Usage

  • Oven

    For roast potatoes:
    Peel the potatoes and cut into quarters.
    Pre-heat a roasting dish with enough olive oil to baste the potato pieces but leave no free oil in the dish.
    Place the pieces in the dish and roast in the oven for 1 hour until the potatoes are golden and crispy.
    Serve immediately.
    200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6

    Oven

    For potato wedges:
    Wash potatoes and dry them thoroughly.
    Leaving the skins on, slice each one lengthways into 6 evenly sized wedges
    Dry them again and then toss them in a bowl with 1 dessert spoon of olive oil.
    Spread them on a baking tray and cook on a high shelf in a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes or until golden and crispy.
    Serve immediately.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.25kg e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical 250g serving contains
Energy346kJ / 82kcal865kJ / 204kcal
Fat0.2g0.5g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate17.2g43.0g
Sugars0.6g1.5g
Fibre1.3g3.3g
Protein2.1g5.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.21mg (19%NRV)0.53mg (48%NRV)
Folic Acid35µg (18%NRV)88µg (44%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

