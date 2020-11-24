Tesco Finest Potatoes 1.25Kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 346kJ / 82kcal
Product Description
- Potatoes.
- These Finest potatoes are specially selected to ensure that you have the fluffiest textured potatoes with your favourite meal. They can be used for wedges, chips, roasts and mashed potatoes. They make the best potato meals whichever occasion.
- Our Finest all rounder potatoes are grown exclusively for Tesco Finest. One of our favourites is Georgina, which is grown by farmers located mainly in Norfolk and Lincolnshire.
- Pack size: 1.25KG
Information
Ingredients
Potato
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place.
Produce of
Produce of United Kingdom, Cyprus (South), Israel, France
Preparation and Usage
Oven
For roast potatoes:
Peel the potatoes and cut into quarters.
Pre-heat a roasting dish with enough olive oil to baste the potato pieces but leave no free oil in the dish.
Place the pieces in the dish and roast in the oven for 1 hour until the potatoes are golden and crispy.
Serve immediately.
200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6
Oven
For potato wedges:
Wash potatoes and dry them thoroughly.
Leaving the skins on, slice each one lengthways into 6 evenly sized wedges
Dry them again and then toss them in a bowl with 1 dessert spoon of olive oil.
Spread them on a baking tray and cook on a high shelf in a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes or until golden and crispy.
Serve immediately.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.25kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|A typical 250g serving contains
|Energy
|346kJ / 82kcal
|865kJ / 204kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|17.2g
|43.0g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|3.3g
|Protein
|2.1g
|5.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.21mg (19%NRV)
|0.53mg (48%NRV)
|Folic Acid
|35µg (18%NRV)
|88µg (44%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When boiled according to instructions.
|-
|-
