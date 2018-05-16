By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco FFTO Finest Hidden Centre Bauble Cake

Tesco FFTO Finest Hidden Centre Bauble Cake

Per 83g
  • Energy1549kJ 370kcal
    19%
  • Fat18.7g
    27%
  • Saturates11.0g
    55%
  • Sugars38.9g
    43%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1549kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate orange brownie and orange sponge layered and coated with maple and chocolate orange flavour buttercream with a hidden centre filled with chocolate cereal balls. Hand-finished with edible decorations.
  • A stunning festive centrepiece made with chocolate orange brownie layered with orange sponge cake and a smooth Belgian chocolate orange buttercream. Slice into the middle to reveal the hidden surprise centre filled with crunchy chocolate cereal balls. Hand finished with a creamy maple flavour buttercream, gold dusted cereal balls, a duo of buttercream piping and a white chocolate bauble. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maple Flavour Buttercream (32%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Colour (Plain Caramel), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring], Chocolate Orange Flavour Buttercream (14%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Mass, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Orange Oil, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], White Chocolate Bauble (2.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Butter (Milk), Flavouring, Colour (Titanium Dioxide)], Orange Zest, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Maize Flour, Lemon Peel, Shea Fat, Rice Flour, Dried Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Glyceryl Monostearate, Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Salt, Malted Barley Extract, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Acacia Gum), Orange Oil, Acidity Regulators (Tricalcium Phosphate, Citric Acid), Whey Powder (Milk), Glazing Agents (Shellac, Acacia Gum), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Milk Proteins, Honey, Coconut Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and plastic collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle Collar. Recycle

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 83gPer 100g
Energy1549kJ1867kJ370kcal446kcal
Fat18.7g22.5g
Saturates11.0g13.2g
Carbohydrate47.6g57.4g
Sugars38.9g46.9g
Fibre0.4g0.5g
Protein2.7g3.2g
Salt0.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

