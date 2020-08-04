Fling Mediterranean Inspired Salad Kit 240G
New
Product Description
- A mix of butterhead lettuce, cabbage, rocket, radicchio and spinach with sachets of a red pepper tapenade, an Italian style medium fat hard cheese and roasted fava beans.
- Fling® Me in a Bowl
- Red Butterhead Lettuce, Radicchio, Rocket, Spinach, Cabbage, Shredded Butternut Squash, Red Pepper Tapenade, Habas Fritas, Italian Style Hard Cheese
- Dress to impress, sprinkle me on top?
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Red Pepper Tapenade (16%) (Water, Red Pepper, Onion, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Roasted Red Pepper Puree, Capers, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Roasted Garlic Puree, Salt, Paprika, Basil, Black Pepper), Red Butterhead Lettuce, Cabbage, Butternut Squash, Rocket, Radicchio, Spinach, Italian Style Medium Fat Hard Cheese (8%) (Unpasteurised Cows' Milk), Roasted Salted Fava Beans (8%) (Fava Beans, Rapeseed Oil, Salt)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed the Use By date.
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (120g)
|Energy kJ
|410
|492
|Energy kcal
|99
|118
|Fat
|4.6g
|5.6g
|Of which saturates
|1.5g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|6.8g
|8.1g
|Of which sugars
|3.4g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|3.8g
|Protein
|5.8g
|6.9g
|Salt
|0.50g
|0.60g
