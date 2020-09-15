By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tropicana Plus Power Punch Juice 750Ml

Tropicana Plus Power Punch Juice 750Ml
£ 3.00
£0.40/100ml
Each 150ml serving contains
  • Energy281 kJ 66 kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars13g
    15%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 187 kJ

Product Description

  • Blend of fruit juices, apple water and ginseng extract with added magnesium.
  • Discover our full range of expertly blended feel-good flavours at Tropicana.co.uk/our-products
  • - 750ml bottle of Tropicana + Power Punch
  • - Juice for a boost! A mouth-watering explosion of taste, with apple, passion fruit, pineapple, ginseng and added magnesium
  • - Tropicana + Power Punch has added ginseng and magnesium, it's our knock-out flavour to help you to stifle those yawns!
  • - Magnesium contributes to the reduction in tiredness and normal energy-yielding metabolism.
  • - All that and no added sugar! Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced lifestyle.
  • - This bottle contains 5 servings
  • At Tropicana, we create delicious fruit juices and fruit blends with only best natural produce. Containing pressed fruit juice and only natural sugars, Tropicana juices are the perfect addition to breakfasts, lunchboxes and more. Discover the full range of family-sized cartons, fruit juices and blends, and smaller bottles for refreshment on-the-go.
  • The planet's future is in our hands, please recycle the bottle with cap
  • Recyclable Bottle+
  • The Planet's Future is in Our Hands
  • Cap On - Recycle
  • Please Recycle Bottle with Cap
  • +Excludes label
  • Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc 2020.
  • Apple, passion fruit pineapple, ginseng + magnesium
  • With added magnesium which helps reduce tiredness
  • Pack size: 750ML
  • Magnesium contributes to the reduction in tiredness and normal energy-yielding metabolism

Information

Ingredients

Fruit Juices and Purees (86%) [Apple (56%), Pineapple (17%), Passion Fruit (6%), Banana], Apple Water 13%), Ginseng Extract, Magnesium Lactate, Extracts of Carrot and Pumpkin

Storage

Keep Refrigerated.Once opened, consume within 5 days. For best before date please see lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before serving.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 5 servings

Name and address

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,

Return to

  • We're here to help at
  • Tropicana.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 032 4460
  • RoI 1800 509 408
  • Weekday 9am-5pm
Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml (%*)Per 150ml^2 (%*)
Energy187 kJ281 kJ
-44 kcal66 kcal (3%)
Fat0g 0g (0%)
saturates0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate11g16g
of which sugars^18.8g13g (15%)
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.1g0.2g
Salt0g0g
Magnesium56mg (15%)84mg (22%)
of which--
^1Contains naturally occurring sugars from fruits--
^2This bottle contains 5 servings--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000 kcal)--

