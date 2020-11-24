Tesco Finest 9 Mini Festive Cupcakes

- Energy441kJ 105kcal5%
Product Description
- 5 Orange flavoured mini sponge cakes with blood orange flavoured buttercream topped with blood orange flavoured drizzle and orange flavoured sugar. 4 Caramel flavour mini sponge cakes with maple syrup flavour buttercream topped with maple syrup flavoured drizzle and maple flavour sugar crunch.
- A selection of mini cupcakes with a choice of two indulgent flavours. Rich caramel decorated with a swirl of maple syrup buttercream and maple syrup sugar pieces. Sweet blood orange, decorated with a blood orange buttercream and a sprinkle of orange sugar.
- A choice of two indulgent flavours, 4 Maple Syrup and 5 Blood Orange.
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
9 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One cupcake
|Per 100g
|Energy
|441kJ
|2098kJ
|105kcal
|502kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|27.7g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|12.2g
|Carbohydrate
|12.7g
|60.4g
|Sugars
|10.4g
|49.7g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.7g
|Protein
|0.5g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
