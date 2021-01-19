New York Bakery Four Cheese Deli Bagels 4 Pack
- Energy1018kJ 240kcal12%
- Fat2.8g4%
- Saturates1.1g5%
- Sugars4.1g5%
- Salt1.01g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1131 kJ
Product Description
- 4 Four Cheese Bagels
- Recycle with Carrier Bags at Larger Stores - Not at Kerbside
- 4 Delicious Bagels
- New York Style Recipe
- Generously Topped & Baked with Mozzarella, Regato, Cheddar & Red Leicester
- Soft & Chewy for an Authentic NY Taste
- Free from Artificial Colours & Flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Four Cheese Blend (7%) [contains White Mature Cheddar (Milk), Red Leicester (Milk), Regatto (Milk), Mozzarella (Milk)], Sugar, Cheese Seasoning [contains Cheese powder (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Black Pepper], Yeast, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Cultured Dextrose, Spirit Vinegar, Flour Treatment (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Sesame.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Suitable for freezing - freeze on day of purchase & use within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use.Best Before: See Bag Closure
Produce of
Made in the UK. Made with EU & non-EU wheat flour
Number of uses
1 portion=1 bagel (90g)
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Contact us via our website at: www.newyorkbakeryco.com
Net Contents
4 x Bagels
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Bagel
|Energy
|1131 kJ
|1018 kJ
|267 kcal
|240 kcal
|Fat
|3.1g
|2.8g
|(of which saturates)
|1.2g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|48.4g
|43.6g
|(of which sugars)
|4.6g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.9g
|Protein
|10.5g
|9.4g
|Salt
|1.12g
|1.01g
|1 portion = 1 bagel (90g)
|-
|-
