New York Bakery Four Cheese Deli Bagels 4 Pack

New York Bakery Four Cheese Deli Bagels 4 Pack
£ 1.80
£0.45/each
Clubcard Price
Each bagel (approx. 90g) contains
  • Energy1018kJ 240kcal
    12%
  • Fat2.8g
    4%
  • Saturates1.1g
    5%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt1.01g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1131 kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Four Cheese Bagels
  • For the latest news and recipe ideas, join our Facebook community www.facebook.com/newyorkbakery
  • Recycle with Carrier Bags at Larger Stores - Not at Kerbside
  • 4 Delicious Bagels
  • New York Style Recipe
  • Generously Topped & Baked with Mozzarella, Regato, Cheddar & Red Leicester
  • Soft & Chewy for an Authentic NY Taste
  • Free from Artificial Colours & Flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Four Cheese Blend (7%) [contains White Mature Cheddar (Milk), Red Leicester (Milk), Regatto (Milk), Mozzarella (Milk)], Sugar, Cheese Seasoning [contains Cheese powder (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Black Pepper], Yeast, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Cultured Dextrose, Spirit Vinegar, Flour Treatment (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Sesame.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Suitable for freezing - freeze on day of purchase & use within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use.Best Before: See Bag Closure

Produce of

Made in the UK. Made with EU & non-EU wheat flour

Number of uses

1 portion=1 bagel (90g)

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Grupo Bimbo UK Ltd,
  • Swinton Meadows Industrial Estate,
  • Rotherham,
  • S64 8AB.

Return to

  • Grupo Bimbo UK Ltd,
  • Swinton Meadows Industrial Estate,
  • Rotherham,
  • S64 8AB.
  • Contact us via our website at: www.newyorkbakeryco.com

Net Contents

4 x Bagels

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bagel
Energy1131 kJ1018 kJ267 kcal240 kcal
Fat3.1g2.8g
(of which saturates) 1.2g1.1g
Carbohydrate48.4g43.6g
(of which sugars)4.6g4.1g
Fibre2.1g1.9g
Protein10.5g9.4g
Salt1.12g1.01g
1 portion = 1 bagel (90g)--

