By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Create A Cake Christmas 10Inch Cake Board Gold

No ratings yetWrite a review
Create A Cake Christmas 10Inch Cake Board Gold
£ 1.35
£1.35/each

Product Description

  • Create a Cake Xmas 10inch Cake Board Gold
  • Film - Plastic - check local recycling
  • Ready to Use
  • 10" cake board for a 8" cake

Information

Name and address

  • Create a Cake,
  • Oak Green House,
  • Oak Green Business Park,
  • Earl Road,
  • Cheadle Hulme,
  • Cheshire,

Return to

  • Create a Cake,
  • Oak Green House,
  • Oak Green Business Park,
  • Earl Road,
  • Cheadle Hulme,
  • Cheshire,
  • SK8 6QL.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Create A Cake Christmas Red 10'' Cake Board

£ 1.35
£1.35/each

New

Cake Decor Crazy Christmas Faces 22G

£ 1.50
£68.19/kg

Cake Decor Christmas Sprinkles Red & Green 90G

£ 1.50
£0.17/10g

Tesco Ready To Roll Golden Marzipan 500G

£ 1.75
£0.35/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here