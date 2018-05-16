Weight Watchers Baked Vanilla & Berry Cheesecake 170G
Product Description
- Baked vanilla flavoured cheesecake on a biscuit base smothered in a summer fruit sauce and topped with redcurrants, blackcurrants and crushed raspberries.
- Carton - Card - widely recycled
- Pot - Plastic - check local recycling
- Film - Plastic - not currently recycled
- Weight Watchers from Heinz
- Weight Watchers on foods and beverages is the registered trademark of WW Foods, LLC. Weight Watchers for services and SmartPoints are the registered trademarks of Weight Watchers International, Inc. Trademarks are used under license by H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd. © 2018 Weight Watchers International, Inc
- All rights reserved.
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Berry Topping (Water, Redcurrants (5.3%), Blackcurrants (5.3%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Crushed Raspberry (4.1%), Sugar, Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate, Cornflour, Gelling Agent - Pectin, Acidity Regulators - Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Flavouring), Low Fat Fromage Frais (19%) (Milk), Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Low Fat Yoghurt (Milk), Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier - Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Milk Proteins, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cream (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent - Sodium Carbonate, Emulsifiers - Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Salt, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soya and Egg.
Storage
Keep frozen -18°CFood Freezer **** †Until best before end Star marked frozen food compartment *** †Until best before end Star marked frozen food compartment ** 1 month Star marked frozen food compartment * 1 week Ice making compartment 3 days †Should be -18°C or cooler. Do not refreeze once thawed.
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost Instructions
- Remove film seal. Allow to stand at room temperature for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Consume immediately. For best results eat from pot.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Dessert 85g
|% RI* Per Dessert
|Energy
|751 kJ
|638 kJ
|8%
|-
|177 kcal
|151 kcal
|8%
|Fat
|2.1g
|1.8g
|3%
|- of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.9g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|35.0g
|29.8g
|11%
|- of which sugars
|21.0g
|17.9g
|20%
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.3g
|Protein
|3.9g
|3.3g
|7%
|Salt
|0.24g
|0.20g
|3%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Serves 2
|-
|-
|-
