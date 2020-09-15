THIS Isn't Chicken Plant-Based Nuggets 230g
New
- Energy1184kJ 283kcal14%
- Fat8.5g12%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars1.6g2%
- Salt1.0g16%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Plant-based chicken style pieces made from soya and pea protein, coated in breadcrumbs
- Oh haii,
- We're Andy and Pete, and THIS™ came from inside our bearded heads (and cos we keep getting asked - no, we're not related).
- FYI, our last job entailed selling tonnes (literally tonnes) of meat. So we do know that meat tastes lush; it's just that having loads of it isn't Ideal, for reasons that don't need to be preached about here.
- The development of THIS™ took longer than most prison sentences and aged us more than is reasonable, so we hope you enjoy it.
- Ok cheers bye.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Widely Recycled
- THIS™ Changes Everything
- Oh, and this Packaging is 90% Free of Plastic
- (Ridiculously) High in Protein
- Fortified with Vitamin B12 & Iron
- Proudly GMO-Free
- Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
- Pack size: 230G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Breading (Wheat Flour, Water, Corn, Modified Wheat Starch, Raw Cane Sugar, Salt, Wheat Starch, Onion Powder, Yeast, Garlic Powder, Soya Lecithin, Dried Sage, Paprika, Black Pepper), Soya Protein Concentrate (21%), Rapeseed Oil, Natural Flavouring, Pea Protein Isolate (1.6%), Modified Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Pea Fibre, Maltodextrin, Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Iron, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Produced in an environment that also handles Gluten.
Storage
Store chilled 0-4°C. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Suitable for freezing - freeze on day of purchase and do not refreeze. See front of pack for use by date.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results (from chilled): Cook the nuggets in a frying pan on a medium heat, for 2 minutes each side, with a tablespoon of vegetable or olive oil.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Number of uses
One pack contains 2 portions
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Packed for:
- THIS,
- Westbourne Studios,
- London,
- W10 5JJ.
Return to
- Contact This
- Email us: shout@this.co
- Or write to us:
- THIS,
- Westbourne Studios,
- London,
- W10 5JJ.
- this.co
Net Contents
230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy kJ
|1030
|Energy kcal
|246
|Fat
|7.4g
|(of which saturates)
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|27g
|(of which sugars)
|1.4g
|Fibre
|4.8g
|Protein
|18g
|Salt
|0.8g
|Iron
|2.8 mg (20%)*
|Vitamin B12
|0.50 ug (20%)*
|*RI% = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|One pack contains 2 portions
|-
