By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Garden Pride Cornichons Plus Sweet & Sour Vinegar 340G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Garden Pride Cornichons Plus Sweet & Sour Vinegar 340G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

A Serving (31g) contains:
  • Energy57kJ 14kcal
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 185kJ

Product Description

  • Pickled cornichons with sugar.
  • Clean - Jar - Recycle
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 190G

Information

Ingredients

Gherkins, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory where Mustard and Celery are present.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. One opened refrigerate and use within one week. Best Before End: See neck of jar.

Number of uses

Jar contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • LDH (La Doria) Ltd,
  • LDH House,
  • Parsons Green,
  • St Ives
  • Cambridgeshire,

Return to

  • LDH (La Doria) Ltd,
  • LDH House,
  • Parsons Green,
  • St Ives
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • PE27 4AA.
  • www.Idhltd.com

Drained weight

190g

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(drained) 100g contains(drained) A 31g serving contains% RIRI* for an average adult
Energy185kJ57kJ8400kJ
-44kcal14kcal1% 2000kcal
Fat0.1g<0.1g <1%70g
of which saturates0g0g0%20g
Carbohydrate10.7g3.3g
of which sugars9.2g2.8g3%90g
Fibre0.4g0.1g
Protein0.5g0.1g
Salt1.5g0.5g8%6g
Jar contains 6 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here