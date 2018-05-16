Garden Pride Cornichons Plus Sweet & Sour Vinegar 340G

- Energy57kJ 14kcal1%
Product Description
- Pickled cornichons with sugar.
- Clean - Jar - Recycle
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
Gherkins, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory where Mustard and Celery are present.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. One opened refrigerate and use within one week. Best Before End: See neck of jar.
Number of uses
Jar contains 6 servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- LDH (La Doria) Ltd,
- LDH House,
- Parsons Green,
- St Ives
- Cambridgeshire,
- www.Idhltd.com
Drained weight
190g
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(drained) 100g contains
|(drained) A 31g serving contains
|% RI
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|185kJ
|57kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|44kcal
|14kcal
|1%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|<1%
|70g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|0%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|10.7g
|3.3g
|of which sugars
|9.2g
|2.8g
|3%
|90g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Protein
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.5g
|8%
|6g
|Jar contains 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
