Wicked Kitchen Asparagus & Peppercorn Ravioli 250G
New
- Energy1485kJ 356kcal18%
- Fat18.3g26%
- Saturates11.0g55%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1485kJ
Product Description
- Fresh gluten free vegan pasta parcels filled with asparagus, maize and coconut oil alternative to cheese and pink peppercorn.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Fresh gluten free pasta pillow filled with asparagus and pink peppercorns.
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Fresh Gluten Free and Vegan Pasta [Cornflour, Water, Corn Starch, Sunflower Oil, Pea Protein, Rice Starch, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Psyllium Fibre], Asparagus (18%), Maize and Coconut Oil Alternative to Cheese (7%) [Water, Modified Maize Starch, Coconut Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Tara Gum), Colour (Carotenes), Vitamin B12], Water, Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Chicory Fibre, Pea Fibre, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic, Pink Peppercorns, Onion, Black Pepper, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, soya and mustard.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: 2 mins 30 secs.
Bring a large pan of water to the boil.
Add the pasta and simmer for 2 minutes 30 seconds. Do not vigorously boil the water.
Drain and serve immediately.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/2 of a pack (145g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1485kJ
|1024kJ
|356kcal
|245kcal
|Fat
|18.3g
|12.6g
|Saturates
|11.0g
|7.6g
|Carbohydrate
|40.2g
|27.7g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|6.2g
|4.3g
|Protein
|4.5g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 290g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020