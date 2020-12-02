By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Montezumas 8 Dark Chocolate & Orange Snowmen 110G

Montezumas 8 Dark Chocolate & Orange Snowmen 110G
  • 8 Solid Dark Chocolate & Orange Snowmen
  • Find out more montezumas.co.uk
  • Luckily our deliciously chunky Snowmen won't melt (unless you leave them near the radiator, of course!) but mark our words, they will disappear quickly!
  • Happy Planet, Happy People
  • Since our foundation in 2000, we've worked to a set of principles we call 'Trading Fairly'. These guide everything we do, from sourcing our cocoa, to developing our products, and working with our partners. We're passionate about finding ways to reduce our impact on our beautiful planet.
  • We're proud that all our packaging is either recyclable, biodegradable or compostable at home.
  • Helen & Simon Pattinson, Co-founders
  • 100% recyclable
  • Help keep our planet beautiful
  • Made without Milk
  • Extraordinary Chocolate
  • Free from: Artificial Colourings, Gluten & GM
  • Perfect for Vegans
  • Pack size: 110G

Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Vanilla Extract) & Orange Oil, Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 70% min

  • May contain Traces of Milk, Nuts & Peanuts

Store in a cool place

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

  • Made by:
  • Montezuma's Chocolates,
  • West Sussex,
  • PO20 7BT,
  • UK.

  • Montezuma's Chocolates,
  • West Sussex,
  • PO20 7BT,
  • UK.

110g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2403kj
-579kcal
Fat42g
Of which: saturates25g
Carbohydrates36g
Of which: sugars29g
Fibre9g
Protein9g
Salt0.3g

