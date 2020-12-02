Montezumas 8 Dark Chocolate & Orange Snowmen 110G
Product Description
- 8 Solid Dark Chocolate & Orange Snowmen
- Luckily our deliciously chunky Snowmen won't melt (unless you leave them near the radiator, of course!) but mark our words, they will disappear quickly!
- Happy Planet, Happy People
- Since our foundation in 2000, we've worked to a set of principles we call 'Trading Fairly'. These guide everything we do, from sourcing our cocoa, to developing our products, and working with our partners. We're passionate about finding ways to reduce our impact on our beautiful planet.
- We're proud that all our packaging is either recyclable, biodegradable or compostable at home.
- Helen & Simon Pattinson, Co-founders
- 100% recyclable
- Help keep our planet beautiful
- Made without Milk
- Extraordinary Chocolate
- Free from: Artificial Colourings, Gluten & GM
- Perfect for Vegans
- Pack size: 110G
Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Vanilla Extract) & Orange Oil, Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 70% min
Allergy Information
- May contain Traces of Milk, Nuts & Peanuts
Storage
Store in a cool place
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Made by:
- Montezuma's Chocolates,
- West Sussex,
- PO20 7BT,
- UK.
Net Contents
110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2403kj
|-
|579kcal
|Fat
|42g
|Of which: saturates
|25g
|Carbohydrates
|36g
|Of which: sugars
|29g
|Fibre
|9g
|Protein
|9g
|Salt
|0.3g
