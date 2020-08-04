By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mattessons Oven Baked Ham 100G

Mattessons Oven Baked Ham 100G
£ 2.00
£2.00/100g
Each Serving (25g) contains
  • Energy120kJ 28kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 478kJ/113kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cooked ham formed from cuts of pork leg meat
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Made with 100% British pork
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Salt, Sugar, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Prepared from 100 g of Pork per 100g of Cooked Ham, Made using British Pork

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx 4 servings

Name and address

  • PO Box 118,
  • Cahirciveen,
  • Co Kerry.

Return to

  • Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 118,
  • Cahirciveen,
  • Co Kerry.
  • ROI : Lo-call: 1850924632
  • NI Lo-call: 08453780388

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gEach Serving (25g) contains% RI per 25g servingRI for an Average Adult
Energy 478kJ/113kcal120kJ/28kcal1%8400kJ /2000kcal
Fat 2.6g0.7g1%70g
of which saturates 1.0g0.3g2%20g
Carbohydrates0.6g0.2g
of which sugars 0.6g0.2g<1%90g
Protein 21.6g5.4g
Salt 1.6g0.4g7%6g
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----
This pack contains approx 4 servings----

