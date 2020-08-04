Mattessons Oven Baked Ham 100G

- Energy120kJ 28kcal1%
- Fat0.7g1%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 478kJ/113kcal
Product Description
- Sliced, cooked ham formed from cuts of pork leg meat
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Made with 100% British pork
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Sugar, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Prepared from 100 g of Pork per 100g of Cooked Ham, Made using British Pork
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
This pack contains approx 4 servings
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Each Serving (25g) contains
|% RI per 25g serving
|RI for an Average Adult
|Energy
|478kJ/113kcal
|120kJ/28kcal
|1%
|8400kJ /2000kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|0.7g
|1%
|70g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.3g
|2%
|20g
|Carbohydrates
|0.6g
|0.2g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|0.2g
|<1%
|90g
|Protein
|21.6g
|5.4g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.4g
|7%
|6g
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|This pack contains approx 4 servings
