Naturya Organic Plant Super Protein Cacao Maca 210G
Product Description
- Organic Plant Superprotein Cacao Maca
- Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
- Blended with hemp to nourish the body*
- *Contributes to...
- Energy
- Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- Muscle
- Zinc contributes to normal protein synthesis
- Nervous system
- Potassium contributes to the normal functioning of the nervous system
- Joints
- Manganese contribute to the normal formation of connective tissue
- Our clean and lean Organic Plant SuperProtein blend contains 15g of plant protein per serving. It is rich in iron to energise the body, a source of zinc to aid protein synthesis and high in manganese to help maintain joint flexibility. Cacao and maca create a real depth of flavour that's perfect for adding to your shake, hot drink or breakfast. Use daily to increase your protein and essential nutrient intake or to support an active lifestyle.
- What you'll find inside...
- Hemp
- Deliciously nutty, Hemp Protein powder contains a broad spectrum of nutrients
- Cacao
- Revered by the Mayans, our Organic powder has a rich, dark chocolate flavour
- Maca
- Mighty, malty Maca, also known as Peruvian 'ginseng', is grown at high altitudes in the Andes
- The Power of Hemp
- Harvested for thousands of years, hemp is one of the most versatile plants on the planet. Our delicious, Organic Hemp Protein powder is made from cold-pressed, ground hemp seeds. It is one of the most holistic superfoods containing a broad spectrum of nutrients your body needs.
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
- Organic
- 15g protein per serving
- Iron, magnesium, zinc
- Gluten-free
- Purity tested
- Suitable for vegans
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 210G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Hemp Protein Powder (55%), Organic Cacao Powder (14%), Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Rice Protein Powder, Natural Flavouring, Organic Maca Powder (3%), Thickener (Organic Guar Gum)
Allergy Information
- Packed in a facility that also handles Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dark, dry place. Once opened consume within 1 month.See base of pack for best before end
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
- 1 tablespoon = 10 g
- Try this...
- Add 30g (3 tablespoons) to 300ml of milk or your favourite plant-based alternative and shake well
- Mix into 'no bake' trays or energy balls
- Mix with our Cacao powder and warm milk or your favourite plant-based alternative for a delicious hot chocolate
Number of uses
This pack contains 7 servings
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Naturya,
- Bath,
- BA2 7PQ.
Net Contents
210g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|%RI†
|per 30g
|%RI†
|Energy
|1467 kJ
|440 kJ
|-
|347 kcal
|104 kcal
|Fat
|2.7 g
|0.8 g
|of which saturates
|1.2 g
|0.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|28 g
|8.4 g
|of which sugars
|17 g
|5.0 g
|Fibre
|8.7 g
|2.6 g
|Protein
|49 g
|15 g
|Salt
|0.07 g
|0.02 g
|Zinc
|9.4 mg
|94
|2.8 mg
|28
|Manganese
|8.2 mg
|410
|2.5 mg
|123
|Iron
|19.5 mg
|139
|5.8 mg
|42
|Copper
|2.2 mg
|224
|0.67 mg
|67
|Magnesium
|728 mg
|194
|218 mg
|58
|Potassium
|1160 mg
|58
|348 mg
|17
