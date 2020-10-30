Baylis & Harding Jojoba Vanilla & Almond Oil 5 Piece Giftset
Product Description
- B/H Jojoba Vanilla & Almond Oil 5 Pce GftSt
- Glamourous and luxurious, our most indulgent fragrance has had an esquisite update for 2020. Beautifully presented, with accents of silver give the collection a modern feel. This compliments the luxurious, rich fragrance, which blends gentle notes of vanilla with the subtle tones of almond oil and the sweetness of jojoba - a truly alluring scent.
- 300ml Body Wash, 300ml Shower Crème, 150g Soap, 130ml Hand & Body Lotion and 100ml Body Butter
Information
Ingredients
Body Butter: Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Stearic Acid, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycerin, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Hand & Body Lotion: Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4., Body Wash: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Shower Crème: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Soap: Sodium Palmate, Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891)
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Body Wash, Shower Crème and Soap
- Lather and Rinse.
- Hand & Body Lotion and Body Butter
- Massage gently into skin until fully absorbed.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Name and address
Safety information
