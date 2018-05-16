Linda Mccartneys Vegerarian Meatballs 240G
New
Product Description
- Seasoned Vegetarian Meat-Style Balls Made with Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein, Onion Puree and Basil.
- Proudly Supporting Monday - Meat Free
- In 1991, Linda's love of animals, the planet, food and family Inspired a revolutionary new veggie food company.
- Today more than ever, Its caring and sustainable values make us proud to be part of what she started.
- Plant-based food for planet earth, from our heart to your home.
- The McCartney Family
- Sleeve & Insert - Recycle
- Clean - Tray - Recycle
- Film - Lid - Don't Recycle
- We care about the environment which is why we take extra care when sourcing our packaging. We always use the least packaging possible. This sleeve is sourced and made from sustainable forests.
- Meat Free Since 1991
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (54%), Onion Purée, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Basil, Tomato Purée, Soya Protein Concentrate, Chickpea Flour, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Yeast Extract, Salt, Parsley, Oregano, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Malted Barley Extract, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Tomato Powder, Flavouring, White Pepper
Allergy Information
- May also contain other Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Capitals.
Storage
For use by date see front of pack. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and always within the use by date. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for the whole pack. All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove sleeve, film lid and insert but leave vegetarian meatballs in the foil tray.
Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Place foil tray with vegetarian meatballs onto a preheated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 18-20 minutes, turning them occasionally. Preheat oven to 200ºC/Fan 180ºC /Gas Mark 6 and cook for 18-20 minutes, turning them occasionally.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 3 servings
Name and address
- Linda McCartney Foods,
- Holt Road,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8EH,
- UK.
Return to
- Please Get in Touch
- Here at Linda McCartney's we are passionate about our delicious vegetarian products and we would love to hear from you.
- customercare@lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
- 0800 626 697
- www.lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
- Linda McCartney Foods,
- Holt Road,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8EH,
- UK.
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(oven cooked as per instructions) per 100g
|(oven cooked as per instructions) per 4 vegetarian meatballs
|Energy kJ
|773
|498
|Energy kcal
|185
|119
|Fat
|8.6g
|5.5g
|(of which saturates)
|0.7g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|6.9g
|4.4g
|(of which sugars)
|0.6g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|5.3g
|3.4g
|Protein
|17.5g
|11.2g
|Salt
|1.7g
|1.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.