Tesco Finest Chicken & Wild Mushroom Pie 250G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1002kJ
Product Description
- All butter puff pastry filled with chicken and wild mushrooms in chicken and white wine gravy, topped with mixed seeds.
- With British chicken breast and thigh, Sauvignon white wine and wild mushrooms in flaky all butter puff pastry, topped with mixed seeds. Carefully prepared by experts in an artisan bakery.
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken (21%), Water, Butter (Milk) (9%), Double Cream (Milk), White Wine, Onion, Cornflour, Wild Mushrooms (1.5%), Yogurt (Milk), Garlic Purée, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Yeast Extract, Brown Linseed, Golden Linseed, Poppy Seeds, Millet, Chicken Fat, White Pepper, Chicken Extract, Rosemary Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Remove outer packaging. Leave in foil tray. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Foil. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|Each pie (250g)
|Energy
|1002kJ
|2504kJ
|240kcal
|599kcal
|Fat
|12.8g
|32.1g
|Saturates
|6.7g
|16.7g
|Carbohydrate
|22.0g
|55.1g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|4.3g
|Protein
|8.2g
|20.4g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
