Tesco Finest Chicken & Wild Mushroom Pie 250G

Tesco Finest Chicken & Wild Mushroom Pie 250G
£ 3.00
£1.20/100g
Each pie
  • Energy2504kJ 599kcal
    30%
  • Fat32.1g
    46%
  • Saturates16.7g
    84%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1002kJ

Product Description

  • All butter puff pastry filled with chicken and wild mushrooms in chicken and white wine gravy, topped with mixed seeds.
  • With British chicken breast and thigh, Sauvignon white wine and wild mushrooms in flaky all butter puff pastry, topped with mixed seeds. Carefully prepared by experts in an artisan bakery.
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken (21%), Water, Butter (Milk) (9%), Double Cream (Milk), White Wine, Onion, Cornflour, Wild Mushrooms (1.5%), Yogurt (Milk), Garlic Purée, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Yeast Extract, Brown Linseed, Golden Linseed, Poppy Seeds, Millet, Chicken Fat, White Pepper, Chicken Extract, Rosemary Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Remove outer packaging. Leave in foil tray. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlEach pie (250g)
Energy1002kJ2504kJ240kcal599kcal
Fat12.8g32.1g
Saturates6.7g16.7g
Carbohydrate22.0g55.1g
Sugars1.4g3.4g
Fibre1.7g4.3g
Protein8.2g20.4g
Salt0.4g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

