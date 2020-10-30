Real Techniques Dazzling Complexion Brush G/Set
Product Description
- RT® 3 mini miracle complexion sponge®
- - Rounded side for blending
- - Flat edge for contouring
- - Pointed tip for concealing
- - Use damp or dry with liquid or cream foundation
- RT 210 expert concealer
- - Small, plush head
- - buff liquid or cream concealer
- RT 301 base shadow
- - Long, tapered bristles
- - Apply + layer shadows
- RT 200 expert face
- - Plush, dense bristles
- - Blend liquid + cream foundation
- RT 407 multitask
- - Large, fluffy head
- - Effortlessly apply powder,
- - Blush or bronzer
- ©2020 Paris Presents Incorporated.
- Real Techniques®, RT®, and its trade dress are registered trademarks in the U.S., Australia, and other countries.
- For foundation + blush + bronzer + concealer + shadow
- Get a long lasting, full coverage look
- Cruelty free
- 100% vegan
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Name and address
- Paris Presents UK Ltd.,
- London,
- W1W 8HF,
- Australia.
