By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Foodologie 5 A Day Chilli Verde Plant Pot 400G

4.8(6)Write a review
Foodologie 5 A Day Chilli Verde Plant Pot 400G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Amounts per tub (400g, heated)
  • Energy652kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars13g
    15%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 163kJ (39kcal)

  • A delicious, super nutritious plant-based twist on a classic chilli.
  • Just hot enough to tickle the tastebuds while making you dizzy with delight at all the big tasty goodness.
  • This fat free**, 5 a day Plant Pot is also high in fibre & vitamin C. Awesome!
  • **≤0.5g/100g
  • 100% Recyclable
  • 5 of Your 5 a Day
  • 158 kcal
  • High Fibre
  • Fat Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Free from the 14 Main Allergens
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 400G
  • High Protein
  • Fat Free

Information

Ingredients

Water, Green Peppers (20%), Onion (20%), Peas (20%), Carrot Puree Concentrate (5%), Tomato Puree Double Concentrate (3%), Rice, Garlic, Lime Juice, Coriander Leaves, Vegetable Stock^1, Salt, Red Chilli Peppers, Black Pepper, ^1Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Maltodextrin from Maize, Vegetables 8.3% (Onion, Carrot, Parsnip, Pumpkin), Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Turmeric, Mushrooms (White Mushrooms, Shiitake), Parsley, Concentrated Vegetable Juice (Onion, Carrot), Lovage, Garlic, Fennel Seeds

Storage

Keep me chilled and eat within 2 days of opening. Can be frozen. Eat within 1 month of freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Heat until piping hot with lid loosely covered for approx. 3 mins. Stir halfway and stand for 2 mins after heating.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Microwave ovens vary.
Warning: I'm hot stuff so eat with caution!

Hob
Instructions: Heat in a saucepan on the hob stirring gently until piping hot.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost completely before use and stir well before heating.

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Soupologie Limited,
  • PO Box 76676,
  • London,
  • NW2 9TT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Soupologie Limited,
  • PO Box 76676,
  • London,
  • NW2 9TT,
  • UK.
  • soupologie.com

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 400g serving
Energy 163kJ (39kcal)652kJ (158kcal)
Fat0g1.5g
(of which saturates)0g0.3g
Carbohydrate6.0g24g
(of which sugars)3.3g13g
Fibre2.5g9.8g
Protein1.9g7.6g
Salt0.27g1.1g
Vitamin C29mg (36% NRV*)116mg (145% NRV*)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.12mg (11% NRV*)0.5mg (45% NRV*)
Vitamin B60.09mg (6% NRV*)0.36mg (25% NRV*)
*NRV : Nutrient Reference Value--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious and filling

5 stars

Incredibly impressed with the quality and taste of the Chilli Verde Plant Pot. My family have started to try and change our food habits by introducing more healthy products and the pot was completely moorish and delicious. Highly recommend.

Very tasty and full of healthy vegetables. Great f

4 stars

Very tasty and full of healthy vegetables. Great for a filling meal when at work. Would love it to be spicier though!

Chunky texture, tastes fresh and very tasty. Bonus

5 stars

Chunky texture, tastes fresh and very tasty. Bonus that its so good for you!

I love it. Great , fresh flavours and chunky textu

5 stars

I love it. Great , fresh flavours and chunky texture. Will buy again

This pot was really delicious. The ingredients are

5 stars

This pot was really delicious. The ingredients are great and it was very filling and flavoursome.

Great product!

5 stars

I love this product. It contains 5 of your 5 a day, yet tastes beautiful. I look forward to having these on a regular basis.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here