Foodologie 5 A Day Chilli Verde Plant Pot 400G

Delicious and filling
Incredibly impressed with the quality and taste of the Chilli Verde Plant Pot. My family have started to try and change our food habits by introducing more healthy products and the pot was completely moorish and delicious. Highly recommend.
Very tasty and full of healthy vegetables. Great for a filling meal when at work. Would love it to be spicier though!
Chunky texture, tastes fresh and very tasty. Bonus that its so good for you!
I love it. Great , fresh flavours and chunky texture. Will buy again
This pot was really delicious. The ingredients are great and it was very filling and flavoursome.
Great product!
I love this product. It contains 5 of your 5 a day, yet tastes beautiful. I look forward to having these on a regular basis.