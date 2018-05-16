Candy Kittens Wild Strawberry 125G

Product Description
- Fruit gum with 6% strawberry juice and 4% coconut water.
- More than just delicious. Find out about our social mission at candykittens.co.uk
- Gourmet? AF. Honestly made, Next level flavour, Damn irresistible
- We're Candy Kittens and, like you, we don't settle for average. Developed by our team in London, we blend big flavours with honest ingredients to bring you sweets that taste as great as they look. No compromises.
- Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check locally Kerbside
- Palm oil free
- Made with strawberry juice
- Carnauba wax free
- Natural flavours & colours
- Vegan recipe
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, 6% Strawberry Juice from Concentrate, Dextrose, 4% Coconut Water from Concentrate, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Potato Protein, Acidity Regulators: Sodium Malates and Calcium Carbonate, Natural Flavouring, Fruit and Plant concentrates (Sweet Potato, Apple, Black Carrot), Hydrolysed Pea Protein
Allergy Information
- Packed in a factory that handles Milk, Peanuts and Nuts.
Storage
Keep me in a coooool dry place.
Name and address
- CKHQ,
- 7 Lyric Square,
- London,
- W6 0ED.
Return to
- Wanna sweet talk?
- CKHQ,
- 7 Lyric Square,
- London,
- W6 0ED.
- candy@candykittens.co.uk
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1445 KJ / 340 kcal
|Fat
|0.1 g
|of which saturates
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|83 g
|of which sugars
|59 g
|Fibre
|0.8 g
|Salt
|0.19 g
