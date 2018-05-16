School Of Wok Gyoza Kit Ginger & Garlic 215G

Product Description
- Gyoza kit ginger & garlic
- Win!
- A cookery class for 2 people
- Share your dumpling pics to win...
- Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @schoolofwok
- How Gyoz' it?
- From our cookery school to your home, our gyoza kits are great fun to make & guaranteed to make your mouth water!
- School of Wok
- Founder & Head Chef
- Jeremy Pang
- Cookery lesson in a box
- Authentic dumplings with aromatic filling
- Flour mix, marinade & dipping sauce
- Makes 15-20 gyoza
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 215G
Information
Ingredients
Dumpling Flour Mix: (70%) Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fat (RSPO Certified Sustainable Palm Oil), Gyoza Marinade: (21%) Light Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol (Ethanol)), Ginger, Garlic, Acidity Regulator; Lactic Acid, Cornflour, Dipping Sauce: (9%) Light Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol (Ethanol)), Rice Vinegar (Sulphites)
Allergy Information
- Nut and Sesame free, but packed in a factory that handles Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Simple Step-By-Step Instructions Inside
- Knead & shape your dumplings 45 mins
- Chop your veggies
- Marinade your filling
- Fold & cook your dumplings
- Just Add
- We recommend:
- 150g minced meat or finely diced tofu
- 50g Chinese leaf, kale or any veg you like!
- Tips & Tricks
- 1 Dust the surface
- Before rolling the dough out, make sure the surface is well dusted with the excess flour.
- 2 Don't have a cookie cutter?
- Use the rim of a wine glass to cut out the dough discs.
- 3 Less is more
- Try not to overfill your dumplings, especially on your first attempt. One teaspoon of mix per dumpling will do.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Made for:
- School of Wok,
- 61 Chandos Place,
- London,
- WC2N 4HG.
Return to
- Drop us a line...
- School of Wok,
- 61 Chandos Place,
- London,
- WC2N 4HG.
- hello@schoolofwok.co.uk
- www.schoolofwok.co.uk
Net Contents
215g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Prepared: Per 100g
|As Prepared: Per Serving (Excludes 'Just Add' Ingredients)
|Energy
|1131kg/267 kcal
|1227kg/290 kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|2.6g
|of which are saturates
|1.3g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|51g
|55g
|of which are sugars
|8.8g
|9.5g
|Protein
|9.2g
|9.9g
|Salt
|1.7g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|2.45g
