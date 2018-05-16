By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Mixed Creme Egg & Caramel 10 X 40G

Cadbury Mixed Creme Egg & Caramel 10 X 40G
£ 3.95
£0.99/100g

New

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate eggs with soft fondant (47 %) and caramel (45 %) centres.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Be a Good Egg
  • Sticker - Not Yet Recycled
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 50 goolden years!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya

Storage

Best before: See side of carton.Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

5 creme eggs per pack and 5 caramel eggs per pack

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

10 x 40g ℮

  • Each 40 g contains
    • Energy814 kJ 195 kcal
      10%
    • Fat10 g
      14%
    • Saturates5.4 g
      27%
    • Sugars19 g
      21%
    • Salt0.15 g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2036 kJ

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins), Salt, Flavourings, Sodium Carbonate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids: 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya

    Storage

    • Best before: See side of carton.Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Number of uses

    5 creme eggs per pack and 5 caramel eggs per pack

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer egg (40 g)%* / Per egg (40 g)Reference Intakes
    Energy 2036 kJ814 kJ8400 kJ /
    -487 kcal195 kcal10 %2000 kcal
    Fat 25 g10 g14 %70 g
    of which Saturates 13 g5.4 g27 %20 g
    Carbohydrate 60 g24 g9 %260 g
    of which Sugars 47 g19 g21 %90 g
    Fibre 1.2 g0.5 g--
    Protein 3.9 g1.6 g3 %50 g
    Salt 0.37 g0.15 g2 %6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
  • Each 40 g contains
    • Energy742 kJ 177 kcal
      9%
    • Fat6.2 g
      9%
    • Saturates3.5 g
      18%
    • Sugars26 g
      29%
    • Salt0.06 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1856 kJ

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Dried Egg White, Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya

    Storage

    • Best before: See side of carton.Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Number of uses

    5 creme eggs per pack and 5 caramel eggs per pack

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer egg (40 g)%* / Per egg (40 g)Reference Intakes
    Energy 1856 kJ742 kJ8400 kJ /
    -441 kcal177 kcal9 %2000 kcal
    Fat 15 g6.2 g9 %70 g
    of which Saturates 8.9 g3.5 g18 %20 g
    Carbohydrate 72 g29 g11 %260 g
    of which Sugars 65 g26 g29 %90 g
    Fibre 1.1 g0.5 g--
    Protein 3.1 g1.2 g2 %50 g
    Salt 0.15 g0.06 g1 %6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

