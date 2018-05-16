Martell Mini Glass & Chocolates
New
Product Description
- Martell Mini Glass & Chocolates
- Monty Bojangles Cookie Moon
- Cocoa Dusted Truffles with Cookie Pieces.
- Martell VS
- Product of France
- 1.2 UK Units per bottle
- This product contains alcohol and is not to be sold to anyone under the age of 18.
- Please enjoy this product responsibly.
- Always drink in moderation.
- For the facts about alcohol drinkaware.co.uk
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cookie Pieces (9%) (Chocolate Chips [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Flour (Wheat), Sugar, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Barley Malt, Salt), Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts, Egg and Sesame due to the manufacturing environment.
Alcohol Units
1.2
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before End: See base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Martell Tumbler
- Wash glass thoroughly before use.
- Suitable for use in a dishwasher.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2447kJ
|-
|589kcal
|Fat
|43g
|of which saturates
|37g
|Carbohydrate
|43g
|of which sugars
|40g
|Protein
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.10g
