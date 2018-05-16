By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Martell Mini Glass & Chocolates

Martell Mini Glass & Chocolates
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

New

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Martell Mini Glass & Chocolates
  • Monty Bojangles Cookie Moon
  • Cocoa Dusted Truffles with Cookie Pieces.
  • Martell VS
  • Product of France
  • 1.2 UK Units per bottle
  • This product contains alcohol and is not to be sold to anyone under the age of 18.
  • Please enjoy this product responsibly.
  • Always drink in moderation.
  • For the facts about alcohol drinkaware.co.uk

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cookie Pieces (9%) (Chocolate Chips [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Flour (Wheat), Sugar, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Barley Malt, Salt), Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts, Egg and Sesame due to the manufacturing environment.

Alcohol Units

1.2

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before End: See base of pack.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Martell Tumbler
  • Wash glass thoroughly before use.
  • Suitable for use in a dishwasher.

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG.

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2447kJ
-589kcal
Fat 43g
of which saturates 37g
Carbohydrate 43g
of which sugars 40g
Protein 4.3g
Salt 0.10g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

