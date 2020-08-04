Fling Mexican Inspired Salad Kit 290G

Scrummy!
Such a simple salad but full of flavour and texture!
New
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Romaine Lettuce, Smoky Chipotle Dressing (17%) (Concentrated Tomato Paste, Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Cornflour, Smoked Paprika, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Cloves, Pimento), Sweet Bite Red Peppers, Carrot, Cabbage, Mexican Style Cheddar Cheese (6%) (Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Rehydrated Peppers (Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Green Jalapeno Chilli Pepper, Red Jalapeno Chilli Pepper), Paprika, Chilli Powder, Cumin, Sugar, Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Colour: Paprika Extract, Red Bell Pepper, Tomato Granules, Parsley, Citric Acid), Salted Tortilla Chip (6%) (Corn, Sunflower Oil, Salt), Red Onion, Curly Green Kale
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed the Use By date.
290g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (145g)
|Energy kJ
|437
|633
|Energy kcal
|104
|151
|Fat
|4..0g
|5.9g
|Of which saturates
|1.6g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|12.3g
|17.9g
|Of which sugars
|7.8g
|11.2g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|3.4g
|Protein
|3.5g
|5.1g
|Salt
|0.45g
|0.65g
