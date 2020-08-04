By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fling Mexican Inspired Salad Kit 290G

5(1)Write a review
Fling Mexican Inspired Salad Kit 290G
£ 2.00
£0.69/100g

New

1/2 of a pack (145g) contains
  • Energy663kJ 151kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars11.2g
    13%
  • Salt0.65g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • A mix of romaine lettuce, peppers, carrot, cabbage, red onion and curly kale with sachets of a smoky chipotle dressing, a Mexican style cheddar cheese and salted tortilla chips.
  • Fling® Me in a Bowl
  • Romaine, Red peppers, Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Curly Green Kale, Smoky Chipotle Ketchup, Mexican Style Cheddar Cheese, Mini Tortilla Chips
  • Dress to impress, sprinkle me on top?
  • Pack size: 290G

Information

Ingredients

Romaine Lettuce, Smoky Chipotle Dressing (17%) (Concentrated Tomato Paste, Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Cornflour, Smoked Paprika, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Cloves, Pimento), Sweet Bite Red Peppers, Carrot, Cabbage, Mexican Style Cheddar Cheese (6%) (Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Rehydrated Peppers (Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Green Jalapeno Chilli Pepper, Red Jalapeno Chilli Pepper), Paprika, Chilli Powder, Cumin, Sugar, Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Colour: Paprika Extract, Red Bell Pepper, Tomato Granules, Parsley, Citric Acid), Salted Tortilla Chip (6%) (Corn, Sunflower Oil, Salt), Red Onion, Curly Green Kale

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed the Use By date.

Net Contents

290g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (145g)
Energy kJ437633
Energy kcal104151
Fat 4..0g5.9g
Of which saturates 1.6g2.3g
Carbohydrate 12.3g17.9g
Of which sugars 7.8g11.2g
Fibre 2.4g3.4g
Protein 3.5g5.1g
Salt 0.45g0.65g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Scrummy!

5 stars

Such a simple salad but full of flavour and texture!

