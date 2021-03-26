Smak Horseradish Sauce 160G

rubbish
I was so disappointed with this, it is rubbish, the last Smak horseradish I brought from Tescos was last year, it it was amazing, roughly chopped, and really really hot, it was beautiful. When I ordered 3 pots of this other on my order this week, I found you had send this horrible stuff, mild. What happened to the other which was brilliant? So disappointed with this, its money down the drain, rubbish!!!!!
This product hasn’t any taste , where the smack grated horseradish
Nowhere near strong enough . Please bring back the original product . This is just too watered down and with unwanted added ingredients. Won't be buying it again.
Bring back the hot one!
The hot one was amazing, this is terrible and bought 3 by mistake. blah.
It's a watered down version of the original
Him indoors bought this in store thinking it was the original which I think had 72% horseradish. This has virtually no proper horseradish. It is going to be sent back unoppened. We have been waiting for the original to come back into stock only to see it replaced with some synthetic rubbish. Just why?
bland
what happened to original hot versions.I am 71 years of age and original tasted like proper horseradish.none of branded goods tasted like it. please bring original hot back or i shall be sourcing elsewhere.