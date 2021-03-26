We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Smak Horseradish Sauce 160G

1.2(6)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.62/100g

Product Description

  • Horseradish Sauce.
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Grated Horseradish (4%), Modified Corn Starch, Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Preservatives: Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Flavouring, Antioxidant: E385

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk (including Lactose), Celery, Mustard and Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before: date and lot number on the lid. Store in a cool and dark place. Once opened store in a refrigerator.

Name and address

  • Prymat sp. z o.o.,
  • PO Box 331,
  • Chertsey,
  • KT16 6FH,
  • UK.
Return to

  • www.prymatgroup.com
  • export@prymat.pl

Net Contents

160g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g of product:
Energy 1326 kJ / 321 kcal
Fat 32 g
of which saturates 2,7 g
Carbohydrate 8,7 g
of which sugars 4,8 g
Protein 0,5 g
Salt 1,0 g

rubbish

1 stars

I was so disappointed with this, it is rubbish, the last Smak horseradish I brought from Tescos was last year, it it was amazing, roughly chopped, and really really hot, it was beautiful. When I ordered 3 pots of this other on my order this week, I found you had send this horrible stuff, mild. What happened to the other which was brilliant? So disappointed with this, its money down the drain, rubbish!!!!!

This product hasn’t any taste , where the smack gr

2 stars

This product hasn’t any taste , where the smack grated horseradish

Nowhere near strong enough . Please bring back the

1 stars

Nowhere near strong enough . Please bring back the original product . This is just too watered down and with unwanted added ingredients. Won't be buying it again.

Bring back the hot one!

1 stars

The hot one was amazing, this is terrible and bought 3 by mistake. blah.

It's a watered down version of the original

1 stars

Him indoors bought this in store thinking it was the original which I think had 72% horseradish. This has virtually no proper horseradish. It is going to be sent back unoppened. We have been waiting for the original to come back into stock only to see it replaced with some synthetic rubbish. Just why?

bland

1 stars

what happened to original hot versions.I am 71 years of age and original tasted like proper horseradish.none of branded goods tasted like it. please bring original hot back or i shall be sourcing elsewhere.

