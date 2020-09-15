Tesco Bearnaise Sauce 180G

- Energy795kJ 193kcal10%
Product Description
- A butter and anhydrous milk fat sauce with single cream, dried egg yolk and tarragon.
- Tesco Bearnaise Sauce RICH & CREAMY
- RICH & CREAMY
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Butter (Milk) (18%), Anhydrous Milk Fat (5%), Cornflour, Single Cream (Milk) (2%), Onion, Dried Egg Yolk, Tarragon, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Maltodextrin, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/900W 2 mins 30 secs /1 min 50 secs
Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab. Empty contents into a microwaveable bowl, cover loosely. Heat on full power and stir half way through heating. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pot (90g)
|Energy
|883kJ / 214kcal
|795kJ / 193kcal
|Fat
|21.8g
|19.6g
|Saturates
|15.2g
|13.7g
|Carbohydrate
|3.3g
|3.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Protein
|1.1g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
